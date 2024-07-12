Highlights Joshua Zirkzee is set to join Manchester United, becoming the first major signing of the INEOS era.

Zirkzee's impressive season with Bologna has attracted interest from AC Milan, Arsenal and United.

United have avoid triggering Zirkzee's €40m release clause, instead paying €42.5m over three years.

Joshua Zirkzee will undergo his Manchester United medical on Friday after the Red Devils finally agreed a fee with Bologna for his services on Thursday morning - marking the first marquee signing of the INEOS era.

Zirkzee's shining season for Bologna in Serie A put him on the map ahead of the summer transfer window, dragging his side to fifth in the division with 11 goals in the league and qualifying for the Champions League in the process. AC Milan were heavily linked with a move for his services, alongisde Arsenal, who are in the process of scouting a new striker to come into the squad ahead of Gabriel Jesus - but it is United who have won the race according to David Ornstein.

Joshua Zirkzee to Undergo Man Utd Medical on Friday

The Red Devils are closer to completing a move for the Dutchman

The report states that Zirkzee will undergo a medical at United on Friday ahead of his proposed move from Bologna, having been a vital part of their superb Serie A season that saw the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 59 years.

Having been dumped out of the European Championships in dramatic fashion against England, the Netherlands striker has now officially finished his season, and will fly to the United Kingdom on Thursday evening ahead of his signing process.

United have chosen not to trigger his €40million (£34m) release clause, but instead pay Bologna a slightly inflated fee worth €42.5m (£35.8m) over the course of three years, with the release clause conditions meaning it had to be paid up front - effectively freeing up funds to sign other targets than the former Bayern Munich starlet.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 2nd Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Zirkzee will sign a contract for five years, with an extra club option for a further 12 months - and it means that United have now finally signed a replacement striker for Anthony Martial who left the club after his contract expired at the start of the month.

Zirkzee will now challenge Rasmus Hojlund for first-team minutes after the Dane joined the Red Devils last season, and with their newest attacker offering a different style of play than his teammate, it will give Erik ten Hag tactical freedom where he can tailor his needs to the situation. Labelled as a technical star who has 'velcro attached to his boots', Zirkzee will be able to provide a dynamic approach to give United a different edge.

United Can Now Afford Other Targets

Clever budgeting means new defenders can now join the club

United are in the process of a huge revamp over the summer, and signing Zirkzee for a slightly inflated fee spread over three years means that they can land other targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee made his debut for Netherlands in the 2-1 win over Turkey at EURO 2024.

Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be linked with a move away from Everton despite United already having two bids rejected for his services, with the latest one totalling £50million including add-ons; whilst Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly given the green light for a move to Old Trafford as he aims to leave Bayern in the summer.

Elsewhere, a new defensive midfielder will be sought after with Casemiro likely to move on from the Theatre of Dreams, but United's board are reportedly divided over whether to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain or not.

Related Exclusive: £52m Spain Star 'Open to Man Utd Move' Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their hopes of winning the race for Dani Olmo

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-07-24.