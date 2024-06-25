Highlights Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new contract at Manchester United.

A deal is now at the final stages with his agent set to finalise.

Ruud van Nistelrooy could join Ten Hag's coaching staff.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After lifting the FA Cup at the end of the 2023/2024 season, the Dutch tactician is set to be rewarded for the fantastic achievement. There was plenty of talk that ten Hag could be heading through the exit door prior to the final at Wembley, but he's now set to stay on as manager and have his contract extended.

Ten Hag Set to Sign New Contract

A deal is at the final stages with Man Utd

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that a deal to extend ten Hag's contract at Old Trafford is advancing and is now in the final stages. There will also be changes among his staff, with Ruud van Nistelrooy a strong candidate to join him in the dugout.

"Erik ten Hag, set to sign new contract at Manchester United as deal is now almost agreed. Contacts advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalize terms.There will be changes in the staff with Ruud van Nistelrooy as strong candidate, as revealed."

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

The 2023/2024 campaign was a disappointing one for United, who struggled to perform in the Champions League and Premier League. The Manchester outfit were knocked out of Europe in the early stages, while they finished eighth in England's top flight. The Red Devils were able to lift the FA Cup, beating rivals Manchester City in the final, which undoubtedly boosted ten Hag's chances of keeping his job.

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag was 'happy to have a long-term vision together' with INEOS, with the hierarchy at Old Trafford considering him an important part of the project. A new deal and the former Ajax manager sticking around might have come as a surprise to many after the underwhelming season, but INEOS clearly want continuity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's eight-place finish during the 2023/2024 season is their worst ever in the Premier League.

Man Utd Interested in Manuel Ugarte

Ten Hag wants a midfielder

Bringing in an additional midfielder could be one of United's priorities for the summer transfer window. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are reaching the latter stages of their careers, so the Red Devils could be searching for a long-term replacement in the middle of the park.

Sofyan Amrabat was also an option for ten Hag last season, but he will return to Fiorentina following his loan spell at Old Trafford. Sky Sports News have now reported that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a player of interested to United. The Uruguayan star only joined the Ligue 1 outfit last summer, but he could be making another move if United get their way.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/06/2024