Manchester United are now in talks to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has a £34m release clause in his contract, according to Sky Sports News.

Signing an additional centre-forward could be a priority for United in the summer transfer window, with Rasmus Hojlund the only recognised striker in Erik ten Hag's squad. The Danish forward was brought to the club in 2023 and due to a lack of options, a lot of pressure was applied on the young forward.

Zirkzee is likely to be an attractive option for multiple clubs around Europe due to his reasonable release clause, but United are now pushing to secure his signature. The Dutch striker enjoyed an impressive 2023/2024 season in Serie A, and the Premier League is now a realistic destination for next term.

Sky Sports News have now provided an update on Zirkzee, confirming some 'breaking news' that United are in talks with his representatives as they attempt to convince him to move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are prepared to meet his £34m release clause and they are now in talks with his agent over a potential transfer.

Anthony Martial was ten Hag's backup option in attack last season, but the French forward endured an injury-ridden campaign. The former Monaco man will leave the club on a free transfer later this month with his contract expiring, so bringing in an additional centre-forward will be pivotal for United.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

At the age of 23, Zirkzee is another young striker like Hojlund, so it will be interesting to see how ten Hag deals with having the two players in attack if he does sign on the dotted line. United will be hoping not to stunt the development of Hojlund or Zirkzee, with both players needing regular game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee averaged just under a goal or assist every other game during the 2023/2024 season in Serie A.

Joshua Kimmich a Priority Target for Man Utd

They are pushing for a midfield

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Manchester United are pushing to sign an additional midfielder in the summer transfer window. It's not just a striker that United want, with another player in the middle of the park likely to be targeted due to Casemiro's future being uncertain.

The report suggests that Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has become one of their priority targets. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could be moved on, with Kimmich now emerging as a possible replacement.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored