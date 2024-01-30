Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with Arsenal and Tottenham also keen.

The Red Devils may wait until the end of the season to acquire a striker due to the January transfer window closing soon.

Zirkzee has better statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Rasmus Hojlund, providing a potential upgrade for United's attack.

Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that they have made some kind of formative approach to his representatives, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also keen on the young forward.

With the January transfer window closing in just a few days, it's looking unlikely that the Red Devils will bring in reinforcements this month. A prominent concern revolves around the team's struggle to find the back of the net, making the prospect of acquiring a striker a genuine possibility, but they are now likely to wait until the end of the campaign.

Rasmus Hojlund was brought to the club during the summer with expectations that he could fulfil the centre-forward role for United. However, scoring goals in the demanding Premier League has proven to be a formidable challenge for him since his arrival. Consequently, the Red Devils are contemplating the introduction of additional competition in his position, with Bologna's Zirkzee emerging as a target for the Manchester outfit.

Man Utd 'scouting' Joshua Zirkzee

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has suggested that United have held initial discussions regarding a move to sign Bologna striker Zirkzee. The 22-year-old moved to the Serie A club from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich after failing to make an impact when coming through the academy. The Dutch international has kicked on since his transfer to Italy, and clubs from around Europe are beginning to take a look at him.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Rasmus Hojlund this season Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Goals 0.43 0.16 Assists 0.11 0.08 Shots 2.62 1.61 Shots on target 1.12 0.65 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 30/01/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the situation for Zirkzee will be open in the summer transfer window, and the transfer guru has named United, AC Milan, and Arsenal as clubs who have scouted the striker. Bologna reportedly value him at around £50m, despite him costing just £7m when they prised him away from Bayern in 2022.

Although the Red Devils invested heavily in Hojlund during the summer transfer window, the Danish striker has shown signs of inconsistency since arriving at Old Trafford. The 20-year-old will need time to adapt to the Premier League and a new country, so it's understandable that he's finding it difficult to hit the ground running. As a result, United could look to add further competition in attack to ease the burden on the young striker.

Ben Jacobs - Man Utd make 'formative approach' for Zirkzee

Jacobs has suggested that United have made a formative approach to Zirkzee, who has been described as 'very powerful', regarding a potential move, while Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen on the 22-year-old. The journalist adds that there is a release clause, which reportedly only applies to Bayern, meaning Zirkzee could cost in the region of £34m. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Zirkzee is a really interesting one for the summer. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are three to watch from the Premier League. Manchester United are the ones that have had some kind of formative approach, certainly on the player side. Arsenal and Spurs haven't moved yet, but that may change in the summer. There is a release clause, and if Bologna are to be believed, it only applies to Bayern and is €40m [£34m]. Bayern sources term a move to resign him as unlikely but not impossible. So they can't yet be 100% discounted. And as I say, Bologna have said on record that the release clause only applies to Bayern. So if we take them at their word, then the Premier League clubs are just going to have to use that €40m number as a yardstick, which means that he'll be available in the market in the summer for a minimum of €30m+. There has been no formal approaches yet. Nothing will happen in January."

January signings unlikely for United

Financial constraints have hampered Premier League sides this month, especially after Nottingham Forest and Everton were charged with breaching the profit and sustainability regulations, with the Toffees receiving a 10-point deduction. As a result, it's been pretty quiet for all clubs in England's top flight this January.

Erik ten Hag recently addressed their situation, claiming that financial regulations have restricted their spending this month and will continue to do so, meaning a late addition is unlikely...

"I looked but there is no space. No space on FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position. Of course, [Marcus] Rashford can play as a striker and we have some other creative alternatives. It's clear Anthony [Martial] is out for a couple of months and it's a gap in our squad."