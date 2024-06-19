Highlights Man Utd are exploring a deal for striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils need cover for lone striker Rasmus Hojlund with Anthony Martial departing.

Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite are also being monitored to improve the defence.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with The Athletic's David Ornstein confirming that they are now exploring a deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

In the last summer transfer window, the Red Devils brought in Rasmus Hojlund to be deployed as their main centre-forward, but the Danish star has a lack of cover and competition in attack. Anthony Martial was utilised as a backup option last season, but he's set to depart with his contract expiring at the end of the month.

A priority for United could be to bring in a new striker as they hope to aid the development of Hojlund. The young forward played a lot of football last term due to the lack of options, and being rotated and pushed by another forward could be beneficial. Zirkzee, who has been described as 'special' by Thiago Motta, appears to be an option.

Man Utd Pushing to Sign Joshua Zirkzee

They are now exploring a deal

According to The Athletic's Ornstein, Manchester United are now exploring a deal to sign Zirkzee in the summer transfer window. Club-to-club talks are yet to take place, but the Red Devils are speaking to his representatives, with their interest considered advanced. The Dutch forward has a £34m release clause in his contract, and United are now considering an approach to Bologna.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 34 11 5 Italy Cup 3 1 2

United aren't only in the market for a new striker, with a report from the Evening Standard confirming that Lille's Leny Yoro and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite also being monitored. A centre-back addition could be another priority with Raphael Varane also departing when his contract expires.

Ten Hag's side struggled to compete at the top of the Premier League last season, finishing in eighth position. An FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City papered over some of the cracks, but there's no doubt United need to drastically improve in the upcoming campaign. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are clearly planning to back the Dutch manager in order to achieve their goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd achieved their worst-ever Premier League finish last season.

They are looking to reinforce multiple positions

Although signing an additional defender and striker are likely to be two major priorities for the Red Devils, ten Hag's recruitment team will be looking to reinforce other areas of the squad. There are doubts over the future of some of their current stars, meaning extra additions will be necessary.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that United have made contact with four midfielders ahead of a potential move. Casemiro has a concrete possibility of heading through he exit door, so ten Hag will need another player in the middle of the park.

