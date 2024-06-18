Highlights Man Utd are interested in Joshua Zirkzee, but his agent demanding a £12.5m fee could scupper deal.

Red Devils seek new striker after Anthony Martial exit, with Zirkzee considered.

Manchester United face competition from AC Milan and Arsenal.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but it's been suggested that his agent is to demand a hefty fee to broker a deal. Presenter Mark Goldbridge has labelled the rumour 'disgusting', with his agent looking for a fee of around £12.5m.

The Red Devils appear to be in the market for a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to find competition for Rasmus Hojlund. United will be without Anthony Martial as we head into the 2024/2025 campaign after the French striker departed at the end of his contract.

Zirkzee appears to be a target for United, but a deal could be difficult to complete with his agent looking for a healthy payday on the side.

Man Utd Keen on Joshua Zirkzee

Agent fees could scupper a deal

It's understood that United are one of the sides who are considering a move for Zirkzee in the summer transfer window, but his agent, Kia Joorabchian, is demanding a fee in the region of £12.5m to facilitate a deal. The young attacker has a £34m release clause in his contract, but any buying club could be forced to pay an extra agent fee on top of that.

Reacting to the news, presenter Goldbridge has labelled the agent news as 'disgusting', suggesting that football 'really has gone'...

"Zirkzee agent wanting 12.5 mil to facilitate a deal.....football really has gone hasn't it? Disgusting really."

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Securing the signature of Zirkzee for around £34m could be considered a bargain, but you're looking at almost £50m with agent fees and other added costs on top. Joorabchian might be forced to lower his demands if Zirkzee is going to secure himself a move during the summer transfer window.

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United are looking to add another striker to the squad to compete with Hojlund, with Zirkzee an option. Arsenal are also keen on the Dutch forward, while AC Milan have been in talks to bring him to the San Siro.