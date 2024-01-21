Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as additional competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT how far along a deal currently is.

With the January transfer window in full flow, it offers an ideal moment for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team to reassess and identify areas of the squad that need reinforcements. One notable issue is the team's difficulties in hitting the back of the net, meaning the possibility of acquiring a striker during the winter transfer period is serious.

Rasmus Hojlund joined the club in the summer with expectations that he could fill the centre-forward role for United. However, scoring goals in the Premier League has proven to be a challenging feat for him since his arrival. Consequently, the Red Devils may explore the option of introducing additional competition in his position, with Bologna's Zirkzee now a target for the Manchester outfit.

Joshua Zirkzee a target for United

Although Hojlund was signed as a player for the future, the Danish striker has had to deal with plenty of pressure on his shoulders in the first few months of his United tenure. Due to a lack of competition, the former Atalanta man has been tasked with having to adapt as quickly as possible and is starting almost every week for ten Hag's side. Anthony Martial is currently playing second fiddle to Hojlund, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, his future is in doubt.

As a result, signing an additional striker could be a priority for the Red Devils in the January window or possibly in the summer. It's understood that Bologna striker Zirkzee is now a target for United after an impressive season in Serie A. Although the Dutch forward is another inexperienced attacker, it would allow ten Hag to rotate a little more in his front line.

Joshua Zirkzee vs Bologna squad - 2023/2024 Serie A season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 (1) 2nd Assists 2 =1st Goals 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.3 1st Man Of The Match Awards 4 1st Match rating 7.03 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/01/2024

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that bringing Zirkzee to Old Trafford would provide ten Hag with a 'proper threat' to Hojlund. Although the Red Devils won't want to hamper the development of their summer signing, there's no doubt the young striker needs some competition to push him and help him develop into the player United expect him to be.

Ben Jacobs - Zirkzee is a genuine target

Jacobs has suggested that Zirkzee, who has been described as 'complete' and like a 'young Harry Kane', is a genuine target for the Manchester club in the January transfer window. The journalist also discusses the prospect of signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but it could be a difficult deal to get over the line with the forward playing a key role with the Bundesliga side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Bayern would still like to keep him even though Harry Kane has come in. That's because he's scored 16 or 17 goals in all competitions last season. Now game time is limited, which makes him potentially available on the market to somebody who's looking for the short-term and experience and a possible goalscorer to tide them over until the summer. But it's just about whether Bayern could be convinced to release him because I think they still really value him quite highly as a squad player. And maybe even beyond the summer, it could well be that they try and get another year or so out of the player. So it's not easy for Manchester United to find a striker in this window, but Zirkzee is a genuine target and there has already been some early contact between the clubs."

Deal for Karim Benzema now 'impossible'

It was revealed earlier in the season that ten Hag and his recruitment team were looking to secure the signature of a more experienced forward to ease the burden on Hojlund. Reports have now suggested that Karim Benzema could be an option for the Red Devils after having some difficulties with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. The French forward took advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East during the summer window.

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's 'virtually impossible' that United will be able to complete a deal which sees Benzema move to Old Trafford in the winter window.