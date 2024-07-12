Highlights Zirkzee is currently in Manchester undergoing his medical ahead of signing five-year deal with Man Utd.

Hojlund's lack of service prompted Man Utd to secure Zirkzee for centre forward reinforcement.

The Dutchman is aiming to take over the coveted number 9 shirt, recently vacated by Martial.

Joshua Zirkzee, ahead of his official move to Manchester United, is already on-site and undergoing his medical, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who also revealed that the Dutchman wishes to don the number 9 shirt upon putting pen to paper with the Premier League behemoths.

After seeking centre forward reinforcement on the back of Anthony Martial’s departure, the Dutchman was earmarked as their primary target and off the back of his Euro 2024 exit with the Netherlands, the transfer process sped up with the Red Devils set to announce their first signing of the INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

Zirkzee Wants Famous Number 9 Shirt at Man Utd

Shirt recently vacated by Martial

On Thursday afternoon, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano revealed that Zirkzee, a striker who scored 12 goals and plundered seven assists for Bologna last term, was set to join Manchester United. The football insider revealed that Ten Hag and Co would be shelling out a figure north of his release clause so that they could pay with 'better payment terms in three years'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg revealed that Zirkzee is in Manchester undertaking his medical with him 'expected' to sign a five-year deal until the summer of 2029, which includes the option of a further year, today.

“Joshua #Zirkzee, he is already on-site and undergoing his medical with Man Utd. If everything goes well, he is expected to sign his contract until 2029 + 1 today and the deal will be announced.

The German reporter also insisted that his move to Old Trafford is a ‘very proud’ moment for the former Bayern Munich youngster, while he has his eye on the number 9 shirt, which was recently vacated by the departed Martial.

“Understand, the 23 y/o is very proud to join ManUtd. Zirkzee hopes to get the jersey with the number 9.”

Rasmus Hojlund was only signed last summer - in a deal worth £72 million - but the young Dane’s lack of service last term meant Erik ten Hag and Co have scoured the market for new faces in that department. The likes of Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been linked but Zirkzee's age, cheaper price and evident talent enticed the Old Trafford chiefs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund was Manchester United's top goalscorer across all competitions in 2023/24 with 16 strikes in 43 outings.

Dani Olmo 'Open' to Old Trafford Switch

Manchester City pull out of the race for the Spaniard

Close

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that amid Manchester City pulling out of the race for RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, a switch to Old Trafford could be on the cards. In fact, the Spaniard is 'open' to a move to Old Trafford over the summer transfer window.

Described as 'magnificent' by the much-beloved Ally McCoist, Olmo has piqued the interest of both Bayern Munich and Barcelona ahead of a potentially career-defining move. Across Euro 2024 thus far, the Terrassa-born attacking midfielder has notched three goals and two assists in five outings, proving his ability to make the difference in the final third.

Olmo vs Fernandes - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Olmo Fernandes Minutes 1,455 3,120 Goals 4 10 Assists 5 8 Shots per game 2.1 2.7 Pass success rate (%) 79.6 79.4 Key passes per game 1.5 3.3 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.5 Overall rating 7.17 7.39

Manchester United's creator-in-chief, Bruno Fernandes, is currently stationed in Olmo's preferred position with Mason Mount waiting patiently down the pecking order, but Olmo's dazzling string of performances in Germany this summer could entice Ten Hag and his new-look entourage into making his employers an offer.

