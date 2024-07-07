Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee's move is expected in the next few days, with United set to activate his €40million release clause.

United's rebuild continues with Zirkzee as a priority, but more entrances and exits from Old Trafford are expected.

Manchester United's pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee has taken a huge step in the last few hours, with the Red Devils closing in on a deal for the Dutch star according to reports - and Fabrizio Romano has added in on the good news for fans by stating that the striker is 'one step away' from becoming a United player.

Zirkzee's fine season for Bologna in Serie A has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, with AC Milan also reportedly being in the race for his services before United stole a march. Having agreed personal terms with the attacker, the Red Devils are close to their first major signing of the INEOS era and Romano claims that Zirkzee will make a move 'in the next few days'.

Romano: Zirkzee "One Step Away" From United

The Dutchman is expected to fly in soon

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that United had had a breakthrough in personal talks, with a deal set to be done soon once they pay the £34million release clause. He said:

"There have been a couple of really important days for Joshua Zirkzee. Manchester United are getting everything ready to make a deal work, and now we can say that Joshua Zirkzee is really one step away from becoming a new Manchester United player. "It is expected to happen, it's expected to take place in the next days because Manchester United have an agreement with Joshua Zirkzee. Contract length, salary, all of the details of the contract - so they have the green light of the player. "They already have the green light from Matthijs De Ligt, who remains another top target for Manchester United, but they also have the green light from Joshua Zirkzee - so both players have said yes, even though they don't play Champions League football next season. "For Zirkzee, there is also an agreement on the commissions for the agent of the player, Kia Joorabchian, who has an excellent relationship with Manchester United - so they agreed on the terms of the player's side. "Now, Manchester United are prepared to inform Bologna of their intention to pay the €40million (£34m) release clause - and then Zirkzee will become the new Manchester United player in the next days."

United's Rebuild is Underway

The Red Devils still need to ship some players out

INEOS are evidently beginning their rebuild with the building blocks in place for Zirkzee, amongst others, to arrive - but that will coincide with further exits from Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 4 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Of the current first-team squad, Casemiro is the highest profile player to be linked with an exit from the Theatre of Dreams, and the Brazilian has been touted with moves to Saudi Arabia amongst other places after suffering a huge decline in physicality over the past year.

Manuel Ugarte has been linked as a potential replacement, but a move for the Paris Saint-Germain has not been fully developed just yet with Zirkzee and De Ligt seemingly the priority for now.

Jadon Sancho is another star who could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the near future. The winger fell out with Erik ten Hag at the start of last season and has rarely featured for the Red Devils since; and after a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, he is expected to leave - whilst Mason Greenwood has also been tipped to depart and has Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid after him, amongst others.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood hasn't played for Manchester United since January 2022.

Elsewhere, stars such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Altay Bayindir and Christian Eriksen have all been linked with the exit door.

Related Man Utd Looking to Beat Sunderland to Robbie Cook Signing Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for young Australian goalkeeper Robbie Cook

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-07-24.