Highlights Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly open to a Manchester United move.

United are willing to meet Zirkzee's release clause, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Dan Ashworth plans a squad overhaul, with seven players potentially leaving Old Trafford.

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly ‘open’ to a summer switch to Manchester United, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Speaking to GMS, Sheth suggested Zirkzee's representatives’ ongoing talks with Man United could indicate ‘there’s a big openness’ for a move to Old Trafford this summer, with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt also wanting to join the club this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old emerged as a top striker target for United last month as AC Milan failed to advance in negotiations to secure Zirkzee’s signing in June.

The Netherlands international’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, was reportedly unable to agree on a commission fee with the Rossoneri, leaving the door open for United.

Sheth suggests the Red Devils are prepared to meet Zirkzee’s £34million release clause this summer as they look to bolster their attack with another promising starlet.

Last season, the Premier League giants raided another Serie A side, Atalanta, as they signed Rasmus Hojlund, who enjoyed a season full of promise at Old Trafford.

The Danish youngster was United’s top scorer in all competitions but barely received any support off the bench while Anthony Martial dealt with injury problems.

With the Frenchman gone following contract expiry, United are expected to bring in a new central striker ahead of manager Erik ten Hag’s third season in charge.

United to Meet Zirkzee’s Release Clause

Decision up to the player

Sheth, speaking to GMS, has suggested that Man United are willing to meet Zirkzee’s release clause in their search for a new striker this summer:

"Now, if United are prepared to meet this release clause, which we understand they are, then immediately after that has been made public to the representatives and to Bologna, then it's up to the player to talk to United. "Now, if he wasn't interested in the move, if the representatives weren't interested in the move, that would have been cut off very, very quickly, but the fact that the talks are continuing would imply that there's a big openness for a move to potentially happen."

Linked with the likes of Jonathan David and Benjamin Sesko previously, the Red Devils could be looking to bring in a different profile striker to Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee, who has been labelled "elite" and is often compared to Olivier Giroud and Harry Kane for his strong aerial presence and eye for goals, could offer a different style of play for Ten Hag next season.

The 23-year-old, who joined Bologna from Bayern Munich in 2022, shone for the Serie A side last season, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 34 league appearances.

Zirkzee’s impressive season saw him scoop the league’s Young Player of the Year title as he played a key role in securing Bologna’s Champions League qualification for the first time in history.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Seven Players to Leave Old Trafford

Dan Ashworth to reshape the squad

Shortly after joining Manchester United as their new sporting director, Dan Ashworth is reportedly planning a squad overhaul, according to the Mirror.

Looking to supplement their initial transfer budget of just £50million, United are willing to offload seven stars this summer as Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are all available for departure.

United are hopeful to increase their available transfer funds to £250million as they are prepared to take a financial hit on Antony and Sancho, who cost a combined £158million.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.