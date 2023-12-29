Highlights Manchester United are considering signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to address their struggles in front of goal in the January transfer window.

Zirkzee has been in outstanding form for Bologna, contributing significantly to their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Journalist Dean Jones believes signing Zirkzee could hamper the development of Rasmus Hojlund and suggests United should look for a forward with a different level of experience.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, and journalist Dean Jones has shared his concerns about a potential deal to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that it could hamper the development of Rasmus Hojlund.

As the January transfer window approaches, it presents an ideal opportunity for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment to reevaluate and address any issues in the team. A glaring concern is the team's struggles in front of goal, prompting the consideration of signing a striker in the winter window.

Hojlund was brought to the club during the summer with the hope that he would be the answer for United in the centre-forward role. However, he's found hitting the back of the net in the Premier League a difficult task since his arrival, so the Red Devils could look to add further competition in his position.

Joshua Zirkzee a target for Erik ten Hag

Recent reports have suggested that United have surged ahead in the race for Zirkzee, who is 'exploding' for Bologna according to sports chief Marco di Vaio. The Serie A star is reportedly valued at around £26m, as per the Mirror, but di Vaio has other ideas, suggesting that he's not for sale in the winter transfer window...

"How many phone calls have we received? None. And we wouldn’t answer anyway! Joshua is a nine-and-a-half [a cross between a striker and a playmaker], yes, but he doesn’t resemble anyone. He’s a unique player. The release clause? It is valid only for Bayern. For the other clubs, the price is open… but our top players will not move in January."

Joshua Zirkzee vs Bologna squad - 2023/2024 Serie A season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 (1) 2nd Assists 2 =1st Goals 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 7.09 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/12/2023

Zirkzee has been in outstanding form for Bologna, contributing significantly to their pursuit of a top-four finish. The Dutch forward has undoubtedly been one of their star players, so it's no surprise that clubs are starting to have their heads turned. However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently suggested that we might not see the Manchester outfit spend big in the January window, with loans more likely, leaving a deal for Zirkzee potentially dead in the water.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move to sign Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri, so it will be interesting to see if ten Hag and his recruitment team can get a deal over the line for a new centre-forward.

Dean Jones - Zirkzee would be a proper threat to Hojlund

Jones has suggested that Gyokeres, Zirkzee, and En-Nesyri are all different types of profile and style, so he's not reading too much into the names being linked with a move to Old Trafford. The journalist adds that Zirkzee would be a proper threat to Hojlund if he was to join the club, so he wouldn't see much point in the Manchester outfit securing his signature. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They are three very different players [Viktor Gyokeres, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Joshua Zirkzee] really, in terms of profile and in terms of style. So I'm not reading too much into the type of targets we're seeing at the moment. In Joshua Zirkzee, you have a 22-year-old that would really be a proper threat to Hojlund, which I really would not see much point in Manchester United doing right now. I think if they're going to bring in a forward, it would have to be someone of a different level of experience. En-Nesyri probably fits that the best out of the names being talked about at the moment."

With United eliminated from the Carabao Cup and Champions League while also outside of the top four in the Premier League, question marks have been raised around the future of ten Hag. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has recently secured a 25 per cent stake in the club, and the change of ownership could lead to big decisions made at Old Trafford.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that there will be no changes in terms of the manager as it stands. The respected reporter adds that football is a game based on results, but there are no plans at the moment to remove ten Hag from his position.