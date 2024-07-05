Highlights Manchester United reportedly lead the race for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is ready to reject a move to Arsenal as he wants to join Manchester United, according to Caught Offside.

Following confirmation of Erik ten Hag’s contract extension at Old Trafford, which will run until the summer of 2026, attention will now shift to bolstering the squad on the pitch. After a disappointing league finish last term, saved only by their FA Cup triumph, the United boss faces a significant task to improve performances on the pitch.

The rumour mill is in full swing with United linked to a whole host of names already. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt are rumoured defensive targets, while United could also look to bolster their attacking ranks with the acquisition of Bologna’s Zirkzee.

Zirkzee ‘Ready’ to Reject Arsenal

The 23-year-old currently plays for Bologna

According to Caught Offside, United now lead the race for Bologna forward Zirkzee. The article claims the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the player and talks are ongoing between the two clubs over how Zirkzee’s £34million release clause will be paid.

United face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, as well as Serie A giants AC Milan, for the 23-year-old’s signature. However, the article indicates Milan will return with an offer of their own, but they are exploring other options as they are aware United lead the race.

The report even goes as far as saying Zirkzee will reject any approach from Arsenal should they join the race and his priority is joining the Red Devils at Old Trafford. The player signed a four-year contract in 2022 following his arrival in Italy and his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Zirkzee 2023/24 stats for Bologna in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 12 Assists 7 Minutes played 2,942

Zirkzee previously represented Bayern Munich at youth level before making the step up to the first team in 2020. After numerous loan spells, he left Bavaria permanently in 2022 to join Bologna for €8.5 million.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia ‘Interested’ in Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move away

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to reports this week. TEAMtalk claims two clubs are keen to sign him, namely Al Nassr and Al Ittihad.

The article states the 29-year-old has given the green light for proposals to be made and it has been claimed he prefers the offer presented by Al Nassr. A move to the club would allow him to reunite with Portugal teammate and former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

As Portugal are still competing at Euro 2024, with the team set to face France in the quarter-finals on Friday night, it is unlikely there will be any movement before the end of his nation’s involvement in the competition.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.