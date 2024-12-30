Joshua Zirkzee's Manchester United career has yet to take off, and matters went from bad to worse for the Dutchman against Newcastle United. With the Old Trafford outfit being picked apart in the opening half by the Magpies, Ruben Amorim decided to withdraw the forward in favour of an extra midfield player.

Kobbie Mainoo was brought on to replace the £36.5 million summer signing to provide support to Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the middle of the park as the duo were being overrun by Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

The 23-year-old's withdrawal was met with loud cheers, which prompted Gary Neville - on Sky Sports commentary - to express his sympathy. The former United captain claimed: "I feel sorry for him." Watch the moment below:

Zirkzee ignored his manager, who attempted to reason with him before grabbing his jacket and marching down the Old Trafford tunnel to jeers. He re-emerged minutes later with a Lucozade bottle in hand, but there was no doubt he was livid with the situation.

Zirkzee And Man United's Catastrophic First Half

Newcastle Tore Them To Shreds

It was a nightmare 33 minutes for the former Bologna striker, who started on the left of Amorim's attack. He was wasteful in possession and ineffective going forward, losing possession on seven occasions.

This wasn't the first occasion this season when Amorim has lost patience with Zirkzee. The Portuguese coach was visibly frustrated with the Netherlands international in his side's 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Joshua Zirkzee vs Newcastle Minutes Played 33' Touches 14 Accurate Passes 3/9 (33%) Ground Duels (won) 3 (3) Possession Lost 7 Blocked Shots 1

Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead just four minutes in after meeting Lewis Hall's deflected cross with a neat header. The Red Devils' defence was all over the place and Zirkzee wasn't the only one of Amorim's crop to falter in the first half.

The Magpies were rampant and doubled their lead in the 19th minute through Joelinton, although in contentious circumstances. The ball appeared to strike the Brazilian midfielder on the arm before finding its way past Andre Onana. A long VAR check didn't matter as the goal was given, much to Neville's surprise on commentary.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 30/12/2024.