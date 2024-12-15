Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee was spotted celebrating in front of the Manchester City fans after the final whistle in United's dramatic victory at the Etihad Stadium.

In a first-half of very few chances, the deadlock was eventually broken as a short corner resulted in Kevin de Bruyne whipping a cross towards the back post. Via a deflection from Amad, it fell perfectly on the head of Josko Gvardiol, leaving the defender with the simplest of tasks to head the ball into the corner beyond Andre Onana.

The second half was all about Man United, but they couldn't quite find a route to goal. Just as City seemed to be hanging on for a precious three points, everything changed. Matheus Nunes under hit a back pass to Ederson which allowed Amad in behind. Nunes chased back to right his wrong, and in doing so, brought down the United winger, and the referee had no choice but to award a penalty. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take it, and confidently sent Ederson the wrong way to send the away fans wild in the opposite corner.

United weren’t done there though. As the clock ticked towards the 90th minute, Lisandro Martinez lifted the ball over the top onto the on-rushing Diallo, and the winger flicked the ball over Ederson before firing the ball into the back of the net, as two City defenders were unable to clear. The best player on the pitch by a long way, Amad was well deserving of his goal and assist, as he single-handedly ensured Manchester was red on Sunday night.

Joshua Zirkzee's Celebrations

The United forward celebrated in front of the City fans.

A derby is always full of emotion, and that was evident at the final whistle. After a dramatic ending to the game, United striker Joshua Zirkzee, who came on in the second half, was spotted celebrating towards the City fans. Whether his reaction was in response to abuse he had been receiving, or simply just to wind up the home fans is unknown, but the Dutchman seemed delighted to be reminding the City fans of the result.

The footage, which was shared on social media, showed the Dutchman fist-pumping and blowing a kiss towards their rivals' supporters following the incredibly dramatic game. The forward has had a difficult start to life in Manchester, but he has clearly taken to the passion and emotion of the local rivalry.