Joshua Zirkzee’s unseen reaction to Manchester United fans cheering his substitution in the 33rd minute has been revealed by a reporter, while Ruben Amorim has explained his reasoning for taking the Dutchman off.

It was a bleak evening for the Red Devils and their 39-year-old head coach Amorim as they fell at the hands of a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, which marked their first home defeat to the Magpies in 11 years, thanks to first-half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton.

Eddie Howe’s men capitalised on their rampant start as the much brighter of the two, and it didn’t take long for Isak, Sweden and Newcastle’s talisman-in-chief, to open the scoring after latching onto Lewis Hall’s sweetly delivered cross.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: December 2024 has been Manchester United’s worst month in 94 years, having lost six of their eight matches.

With the home side failing to deal with yet another delivery into the six-yard box, this time courtesy of winger Anthony Gordon, Joelinton climbed above Lisandro Martinez to extend their lead and put the game to bed within 20 minutes.

Fourteen minutes after the Brazilian’s fourth league goal of the campaign, Amorim made the bold decision to take off Zirkzee, a player who has failed to pull up trees since his move – from Italian side Bologna to Old Trafford – in the summer.

The former Bayern Munich youth prospect scored the only goal of his debut game, a 1-0 victory against Fulham in August, but has struggled to add to his goal tally since. He’s scored four goals in all competitions, but his all-round game has been scrutinised.

In response to the early substitution, parts of the home contingent inside the Theatre of Dreams – which is recognised as one of the best stadiums in Premier League history – reacted with boos and jeers as the 23-year-old trudged straight down the tunnel.

According to bein Sports and Sky Germany, per the Daily Mail, Zirkzee was teary-eyed as he left the field of play on Monday night. SportBible claim reporter Raphael Honigstein said: “He had tears in his eyes and had to be brought back.”

On why the six-cap Netherlands international was hooked, and replaced by midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, just after the half-hour mark, Amorim insisted that he had spoken to Zirkzee to convey his reasoning before saying:

“I felt that the team was suffering another midfielder to have more ball, and then we start to have more ball with Kobbie Mainoo. It was really, really tough on me to do that [substitution].”

Manchester United’s year-ending 2-0 loss to Howe’s Newcastle has seen them drop into 14th place in the Premier League table, a mere seven points clear of the relegation zone, as they prepare to travel to Anfield to face the table-topping Liverpool next.