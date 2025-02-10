Joshua Zirkzee has endured a ponderous start to life at Manchester United since jumping ship from Bologna in the summer of 2024 – and fans of the Old Trafford outfit have been left in disbelief after realising how he sounds.

Emerging through Feyenoord’s academy as a fresh-faced youngster, he managed to pique the interest of Bayern Munich, who secured his services in 2017. Unable to nail down a spot in Bavaria, he moved to Bologna in the summer of 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee was the first Dutchman to score the opening goal in a Premier League season since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2005/06.

Lauded for his Velcro-like touch and unique style of play for a striker, the six-cap Netherlands international has struggled to shine for the 13-time Premier League champions, having notched five goals and two assists in 36 outings in all competitions.

Lighting up one of the best stadiums in Premier League history, he managed to score on his debut – a 1-0 win against Fulham – but things have been less fruitful since, with him often sharing the load with Rasmus Hojlund under Ruben Amorim’s watch.

Albeit in the infancy of his career, Schiedam-born Zirkzee has plied his trade in four different countries – the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and England – and, as a result, his English is very impressive for someone who isn’t a non-native.

A compilation of the 23-year-old completing media duties for his Premier League employers, often alongside compatriot Matthijs De Ligt, has begun doing the rounds on social media – and fans are struggling to come to terms with how Zirkzee sounds.

Impressed with his accent, one fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: "He may give Isak a run for his money for best English accent from a foreign player in the Premier League." Another wrote: “Love his voice."

Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak had previously shocked fans with his brilliant accent and, as a result, one fan likened the Manchester United star to the Swede. "This is like when we heard Isak’s voice for the first time."