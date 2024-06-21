Highlights Man United 'would be able' to afford Joshua Zirkzee's release clause.

Agent fees remain a question as Zirkzee's representative reportedly demands £12.5m.

United are interested in strengthening multiple positions this summer, including striker and centre-back.

Manchester United would be able to afford Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee’s £34million release clause this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

He suggests United have sufficient funds to pursue a deal for Zirkzee, but it remains to be seen if the player wants to come and if United are willing to pay add-ons for the deal to happen.

Reportedly, Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is demanding a fee in the region of £12.5million to facilitate a deal for the Netherlands international.

Zirkzee is also a long-term target for AC Milan, but the deal has stalled due to his agent demanding a lucrative commission fee.

Sheth says Zirkzee would be a ‘welcome addition’ at Man United – the Red Devils are keen to bring in a back-up striker for Rasmus Hojlund after Anthony Martial announced his departure on a free transfer.

After confirming Erik ten Hag would stay in charge for another season, United are willing to strengthen in as many as five positions this summer, including striker and centre-back.

Zirkzee Targeted by Man United

Looks like ‘a realistic signing’

Sheth, speaking to GMS on Friday morning, suggests that Zirkzee looks like a realistic signing for Man United if the Red Devils ‘overcome’ two potential challenges: convincing the player and satisfying his agent’s demands:

“Someone like Joshua Zirkzee, I think, would be a welcome addition. I think he's got a 40 million euro release clause. Now if Manchester United do decide to proceed with this signing, I'm told that release clause will not be a problem. “All it will come down to then if they meet that release clause is whether the player wants to come to the club, and of course, all of the issues that you have with agent fees. “But if all of those factors can be overcome, then it does look like a realistic signing for Manchester United.”

Zirkzee, who joined Bologna in 2022 from Bayern Munich, is coming off a superb season for the Serie A side, contributing 19 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old’s impressive form has earned him a call-up to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, but he is yet to make an appearance for Ronald Koeman’s side in Germany.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Branthwaite ‘Open’ to Man United Move

Everton's demands are concerning

Jarrad Branthwaite has given ‘the green light’ to a move to Man United, but the Red Devils are concerned over Everton’s demands, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He suggests United are unwilling to spend ‘crazy money’ for Branthwaite as Everton want £65-70million for the deal to happen.

United’s initial bid for the 21-year-old, worth £43million, was reportedly rejected earlier this month as they consider alternatives, including Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Lille’s Leny Yoro.

Related Adrien Rabiot 'Waiting' for Man Utd Contract Offer Adrien Rabiot is out of contract at the end of next week and is waiting for Manchester United to make their move

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-06-24.