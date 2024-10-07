Key Takeaways Erik ten Hag's summer signings have yet to make an impact, as the Red Devils languish 14th in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Joshua Zirkzee's poor cameo against Aston Villa is under scrutiny, with the Dutchman struggling to make a difference to United's forward line.

Fans and pundits have had their say, as they join forces in an attempt to understand what the former Bologna star's best position is.

After clinching the FA Cup in the final game of last season, Erik ten Hag was handsomely rewarded with a contract extension and a hefty war chest to dip back into the transfer market. With fresh funds at his disposal, the aim was clear: bolster the squad and secure his managerial reign, ensuring his position in the Manchester United hot-seat wouldn’t be under threat again.

But after just 10 games across all competitions, a quick glance at the Premier League table reveals that despite a busy transfer window, little has changed. After spending nearly £200 million on new signings, Ten Hag is still waiting for any of them to prove their worth. The Red Devils find themselves 14th in the table, with just two league wins to their name this season. As the manager once again treads on thin ice, the recent stalemate against Aston Villa marked the club's worst-ever start to a campaign—a record the Dutchman already holds from last season.

Nonetheless, he has not been helped by some of his underperforming stars, and one player who should be stepping up is Joshua Zirkzee. His winning goal against Fulham on the opening day was the best possible start for the Netherlands international; however, a string of disappointing performances means heavy scrutiny is now falling squarely on his shoulders.

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: In seven Premier League appearances so far for Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee has just scored one goal.

Joshua Zirkzee Drops Another Dismal Performance

The Dutchman has received heavy criticism after Aston Villa draw

Ten Hag's summer signings have yet to produce the desired impact, and for £36.5 million, he would have expected far more from Bologna’s star player than what he has delivered thus far. His second-half appearance against Aston Villa on Sunday epitomised the struggles Zirkzee has faced since arriving in England.

When he stepped off the bench in the 64th minute, the intention was to infuse some much-needed composure into United’s attack. Zirkzee was expected to enhance the fluidity of play and offer a fresh dynamic. Unfortunately, the plan fell flat, leaving the team still searching for the spark they desperately needed as they were forced to accept a draw in the end.

In the 26 minutes he played, the 23-year-old completed just four passes, took no shots at goal, and made eight touches in total. He proved to be the opposite of an impact substitution, as United are still without a talismanic forward after Rasmus Hojlund has struggled through fitness issues and Marcus Rashford continues to look like a shell of his former self.

Joshua Zirkzee's Performance Against Aston Villa In Numbers Minutes 26 Shots 0 Accurate passes 4/7 (57%) Chances created 0 Touches 8 Successful dribbles 0/0 (0%) Fotmob rating 5.9

Zirkzee has encountered significant challenges in replicating his impressive Bologna form since joining Manchester United. While he possesses the physical attributes of a modern Premier League striker - standing at 6ft 4in with a powerful frame akin to his compatriot and former United player, Wout Weghorst - his skill set in northern Italy revealed a more nuanced player than meets the eye.

Unlike typical forwards currently dominating the scoring charts, Zirkzee once offered a refreshing departure from the norm.

At Bologna, he played deeper than a traditional striker, showcasing his versatility by functioning effectively across the front line. Last season, he ranked among the top five players in Serie A for creating big chances, attempting dribbles, and regaining possession in the final third. This industriousness has been sorely missed at United, where players like Rashford and Antony have faced criticism for their lack of effort. There's certainly a decent player in there somewhere, but he's yet to prove it at Old Trafford - a stadium that's quickly becoming known as a graveyard for football's most gifted players.

Fans and Pundits Unconvinced by Zirkzee

His role at Man United is being put under the microscope

One of the primary criticisms from pundits and fans regarding Zirkzee's early days in the Premier League revolves around his best position. Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood noted: “Zirkzee is not a centre-forward; I’m not sure what he is,” while evaluating Manchester United's performance over the weekend. He argued that their tactics to secure a clean sheet resembled those of a team fighting to avoid relegation.

Meanwhile, club icon paul Scholes used the confidence-struck forward as an example of United's messy recruitment plans. Three of United’s high-profile summer signings started on the bench versus Villa, with Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt and Zikzee all left out of Ten Hag’s starting lineup.

According to Scholes, who spoke to the SuperSport studio after the game (per Metro), the situation sums up United’s seemingly directionless recruitment policies after a ‘ridiculous’ amount of spending in recent years. "In forward areas, especially, I just don’t think the quality is there,’ he said, before adding:

"We go back to the most successful teams, they’re capable of scoring goals. What have we scored? Five goals in seven games. Zirkzee… what is he? Is he a No.9 or a No.10? Is he going to get you 20 goals? I don’t think so. I think they’re relying more on hope than actual proven quality, and they spent so much money as well.’"

The punditry view on Zirkzee was also prominently shared among fans of the club. As the Red Devils' fan base flocked to social media to express their concerns about the misfiring forward, one X user said: "Joshua Zirkzee is an absolute waste of money. Came on and did absolutely nothing. No impact on the game whatsoever. Hojlund should've stayed on," while a second added: "Zirkzee isn't very good is he? His hold up play is terrible, cannot run, cannot shoot. Just another poor signing."

Another fan remarked: "Zirkzee is an awful addition, can't believe he's playing for Man Utd. Simply can't control the ball, sluggish, poor attitude." Meanwhile, other fans chose to continue in the same vein as Sherwood and Scholes' views, adding: "Does anybody know what Zirkzee brings to the team, came on today and looked like he didn’t have a clue!". Another commented: "Wow Zirkzee. Probably his worst game in a Man Utd shirt. Hate to pile on a newcomer but that was appalling."

It's clear that Zirkzee has an awful lot to prove after the international break. Fans and pundits alike already fear Ten Hag may have made yet another costly mistake in the transfer market.

All stats via Fotmob and Transfermarkt (Correct as of 07/10/2024).