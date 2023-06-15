Liverpool target Josko Gvardiol is 'way too expensive' to sign this summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The young defender is likely to be a target for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Liverpool transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

A report from the Daily Express has recently claimed that Liverpool may look to reignite their interest in Gvardiol.

The Croatian defender has enjoyed an impressive season with RB Leipzig, starting 24 games in the Bundesliga, as per FBref.

Gvardiol is a left-footed centre-back - a sought-after position in modern football.

The 21-year-old spoke about his future at Leipzig following their Champions League tie with Manchester City.

He said: "Ambitions? Well, I don't really know. I'm here right now and we have a lot of work to do; there's the Bundesliga and we're also playing in the Champions League and competing in the [German Cup]. So, it's important for me to be as successful as possible this season, and then when the season is over, I can think about what and how to proceed."

Gvardiol certainly hasn't ruled out a move away from the Bundesliga ahead of the summer transfer window, but Romano believes a move to Liverpool seems unlikely.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gvardiol?

Romano has suggested that spending around £85m on a centre-back is too expensive for the Merseyside club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For Gvardiol, they love him. Already in January, they explored the conditions of the deal. The reality is that this is too expensive. After they left the race for Jude Bellingham because he was too expensive, I don't see Liverpool going to spend €100m on a centre-back.

"So, they want a new centre-back, they will explore options for a new centre-back, but Gvardiol is way too expensive."

Would Gvardiol be a good signing for Liverpool?

Although Liverpool have Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Ibrahima Konate as first-team options in defence, all four players are right-footed.

Modern managers like to have a left-footed centre-back to provide balance and enhance their possession-based game.

Gvardiol averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94 in the Bundesliga this season, whilst also managing 3.2 total duels won, 1.4 aerial duels won, 1.1 interceptions, and 2.3 clearances per game.

The Croatian international would be an excellent addition to Liverpool's defence, but considering the options Jurgen Klopp already has at his disposal, it might not be worth forking out the £85m.