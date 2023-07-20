Manchester City are now 'very confident' of securing their next signing at the Etihad Stadium, as journalist Dean Jones provides the details, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With other sides improving around them in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola will want to make a few additions in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City transfer news - Latest

Man City's window so far has been impacted and will continue to be impacted by other transfers.

Ilkay Gundogan left the club to join Barcelona earlier in the window, and as a result, Mateo Kovacic was lined up as his replacement.

After winning the treble, lifting the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup, reinforcements might not seem so important this summer, but Guardiola isn't the type to sit and rest.

Outgoings could completely reshuffle City's recruitment strategy over the next few weeks.

As per David Ornstein, City winger Riyad Mahrez is close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, so the Manchester club may consider signing a new right-sided forward as a priority in the summer transfer window.

Now, it appears City are edging closer to strengthening at the back.

What has Jones said about Man City?

Jones has suggested that City are confident of securing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The journalist adds that the Croatian centre-back is going to be a 'brilliant signing' for Guardiola and his team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As news broke on Twitter of this getting close City were saying it had not advanced to such a stage - but it has an inevitability about it.

"It’s an open secret that City have been very, very confident of closing this one out and the truth is they are going to be an even more monstrous force to contend with next season. Gvardiol is a superb defender and also has a brilliant mindset.

"City conceded just 33 goals last season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they go and improve on that statistic next term. Gvardiol is still so young and City are extremely excited about the levels he is going to reach.

"He’s ideal for this new philosophy of playing centre-backs as full-backs and is an upgrade on Aymeric Laporte, who will move on soon. Gvardiol can pass the ball brilliantly out of the back and that will be a huge asset that sets the flow of this team and makes them more fluid than ever before.

"He has a great ability to spot opportunities for his team to suddenly put opponents on the back foot and then carry out the task of executing the right pass. It’s going to be a brilliant signing."

What's next for Man City?

It's believed Gvardiol, who was described as 'phenomenal' by Kovacic, will cost City around £90m.

As previously mentioned, City's transfer dealings could be influenced by their outgoings this summer, and Jones has mentioned Laporte as a player who could leave the club.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Laporte could be one of four City players to leave before the window slams shut.

Gvardiol would be an impressive replacement for Laporte, and at the age of 21 years old, he's only going to get better.