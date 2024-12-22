During Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, Josko Gvardiol was seen raising his arms in frustration at Stefan Ortega, who calmly controlled a backpass before playing out from the back. The clip quickly spread online, leaving many football fans puzzled as to why the Croatian international appeared displeased with his goalkeeper.

Interestingly, Ortega made no mistakes on the play, and it wasn’t one of the costly errors that have contributed to City’s poor run – winning just once in their last 12 matches. This slump has seen the four-time reigning champions crash out of the Carabao Cup, slip out of the top four, and face the threat of missing the Champions League last 16.

While many felt the goalkeeper – standing in for Ederson since the Brazilian’s disastrous display against Tottenham in November – did nothing wrong, a little-known rule has surfaced, shedding light on why Gvardiol reacted with such frustration.

Little Known Rule That Led To Gvardiol's Rage At Ortega

The back-pass rule is far more complex than anyone first thought

The back-pass rule, outlined in Law 12, Section 2 of the Laws of the Game, as cited by GOAL, prohibits a goalkeeper from handling the ball when it is deliberately passed to them by a teammate. In the case of Gvardiol passing back to Ortega under pressure from a swarm of Villa attackers, many would assume this rule applies. See the sequence below:

However, there are some exceptions to the rule. Players are allowed to head the ball back to their goalkeeper, or pass the ball back to their shot-stopper with any body part other than their foot. And because the defender chose to use his knee to pass it back to Ortega, the German had every right to pick the ball up to avoid inviting further pressure.

The back-pass rule was first implemented in 1992 as a means to deter time-wasting and safe, territorial play that kills the tempo and momentum of a game. It was introduced as a direct response to the 1990 World Cup, which gained an infamous reputation for being slow and sluggish, where many defenders would simply pass the ball back to their goalkeepers to retain possession.

The rule was expanded upon in 1997, updated to disallow goalkeepers from picking up the ball when catching a throw-in made by a teammate. However, clearly, the nooks and crannies behind it are still not fully understood 32 years later.