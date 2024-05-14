Highlights Manchester City are on the brink of winning a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title after a 2-0 win against Tottenham.

Josko Gvardiol's stellar form has been crucial to City's success, as he looks to have solved a long-term issue in the squad.

Pep Guardiola praised Gvardiol's growth and impact on the team after the defender faced struggles in his opening months at the Etihad.

Josko Gvardiol continued to show his importance to Manchester City as the Citizens defeated Tottenham 2-0 in north London to move within one point of securing a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

A tense affair that had Arsenal fans no doubt on the side of their fierce rivals started in unusual fashion as the reigning champions were sloppy in possession while the home side looked to be the bigger threat. Ange Postecoglou set his side up with no out-and-out striker, instead opting to utilise Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson in wide areas with the onus on the midfielders to get forward in central areas.

The majority of City's players looked on edge, making multiple uncharacteristic mistakes. However, one man was ice-cold throughout the affair. Gvardiol has been one of the best players in the league in the last month of the campaign, having scored twice in his last game against Fulham. Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half to put the game to bed and move the club to within three points of history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City are one win away from becoming the first club to win four Premier League titles in a row.

Josko Gvardiol Shines Once Again

The defender has solved a big problem for Pep Guardiola

Having found the net four times in his last five Premier League outings, the former RB Leipzig defender had a chance to get on the scoresheet once more as he popped up at the back post to connect with a cross. His volley flew over the crossbar, and he perhaps should have looked to square the ball to Haaland instead, who was positioned in the centre of the penalty area.

This was the only error he made in the crunch fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as WhoScored gave only Haaland a higher rating in the entire game. This was only due to the Norwegian's two goals, meaning Gvardiol was the best player on the pitch.

To think he's still only 22 years old and putting in potentially title-winning performances is outstanding. The monstrous full-back made the joint-most interceptions in the match (3) while also making two clearances and three tackles.

Josko Gvardiol's Statistics vs Tottenham Statistic Number Tackles Made 3 Interceptions 3 Clearances 2 Passes 45 Pass Accuracy 82.2% Dribbles 2 WhoScored Rating 7.47

Pep Guardiola is a man known to tweak his starting line-up, and he has constantly been switching his left-back over recent years. Nathan Ake put in a good showing in the 2022/23 season as a makeshift option, but Gvardiol looks like he could make the position his own for many years to come with his blend of pace, power and technical ability.

Pep Guardiola Delighted With Gvardiol's Performances

He explained the struggles Gvardiol overcame

Following the left-back's aforementioned brace at Craven Cottage against Fulham, Guardiola was full of praise for his signing from RB Leipzig in 2023. The Spaniard explained the difficulties Gvardiol faced in the first few months of his career in England (per The Telegraph):

"Life is about confidence. Coming to the Premier League for the first season when you are 21 years old, I would say it is not easy to handle it and at the beginning, he [Gvardiol] struggled a little bit. He comes to the team who won the treble and at the beginning he was a little bit shy, a little bit 'I don’t want to ruin all the structure they have.’"

However, despite all the struggles upon his arrival in the Premier League, his manager detailed his delight at Gvardiol's upturn in form: "He has come here for many, many years, and he is proving to himself that he can do it and play with us. His focus is football. He wants to be better and better, and when that happens you have something special."

Gvardiol is City's Signing of the Season

The 22-year-old has been wonderful in recent weeks

With Ake's solid performances in the previous campaign, many believed Gvardiol was being brought in to compete with the centre-backs at the club, as that was his main position at both club and international level. However, the revolutionary Guardiola had other plans in mind and immediately utilised his new defender on the left side of a back four.

Eyebrows were raised at the transfer as a whole when he didn't hit the ground running in the first half of the season. As is normally the case, Guardiola knows best and Gvardiol has been the pick of the bunch of the Citizens' 2023 signings. Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku all came through the door, but the Croatian sensation will likely be seen as the best piece of business.