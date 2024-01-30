Highlights West Ham United are working on a deal to bring Jota to the London Stadium, but the high salary and tax issues are making it difficult to reach an agreement.

West Ham United are working to secure a deal to bring Al-Ittihad forward Jota to the London Stadium before the window slams shut on Thursday, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT, explaining what is making a deal difficult at the moment.

Jota's situation with Al-Ittihad is a complicated one, with the former Celtic man not featuring for the club for a few months now in the league. A departure appears to be on the cards, but as with many players who have taken advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia, clubs in Europe are struggling to be able to afford them.

The Hammers are in need of attacking reinforcements this month and a versatile option such as Jota could be a smart move for David Moyes and his recruitment team. The Portuguese forward is one of many players who have struggled to adapt to life in the Middle East, and West Ham could be about to take advantage.

Jota deal facing complications

Jota moved to the Saudi Pro League in the summer for a fee of around £25m from Scottish Premiership side Celtic. Just a few months later, he was excluded from their squad for league games and has barely featured since moving to the Middle East. According to talkSPORT, Jota is now a target for multiple Premier League sides who are looking to bring him back to Europe, with West Ham among the teams showing an interest.

Jota - Stats by club Club Appearances Goals Assists Celtic 83 28 26 Benfica B 47 9 8 Benfica 34 2 3 Real Valladolid 18 2 0 Al-Ittihad 11 2 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt, 30/01/2024

Although it's been a tricky period for Jota in Saudi Arabia, his production in front of goal for Celtic in particular speaks for itself. However, it's understood that Jota is earning around £200k-a-week at Al-Ittihad, which could make a deal difficult for the Hammers. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently claimed that West Ham are yet to give up, but the finances and tax issues involved with the deal are becoming problematic.

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are still pushing to secure reinforcements in the attacking positions, with Ibrahim Osman from Nordsjaelland as one of the names being discussed. The transfer guru claimed that this is a deal that's also not looking so positive as it stands, but the capital club are clearly doing everything they can to secure the signature of a new forward.

Fabrizio Romano - West Ham really working on Jota deal

Romano has claimed that West Ham are 'really working' on a deal to bring Jota to the London Stadium before the window slams shut in a few days. The Italian journalist adds that Al-Ittihad are open to a deal, but it's proving difficult at the moment and will take some time to come to an agreement. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yeah, I will say that they are really working on the Jota deal. The player is open to making the deal happen because he would like to try this opportunity in a different league with West Ham. Also, Al-Ittihad are quite open to finding the formula for the deal with West Ham. The point is about salary. It's about taxes. This is why it's taking some time to find the best way between all parties involved."

West Ham focusing on outgoings

Although the Hammers want to add some more bodies to their squad, Moyes and his recruitment team appear to be focusing heavily on offloading players this month also. Daily Mirror reporter Ryan Taylor recently claimed that Pablo Fornals is hoping to join La Liga outfit Real Betis before the closure of the window, with the two clubs working on an agreement. However, the Hammers want to find a replacement before sanctioning any departures.

Elsewhere, Lyon are close to securing a deal to sign Said Benrahma and the two clubs have agreed on a fee of just over £15m for the Algerian winger. The 28-year-old now has to decide whether he wants to join the French club. Maxwel Cornet could also be one to keep an eye on, with Nottingham Forest pushing to sign him on loan this month.