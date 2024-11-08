Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount returned to action last night in the Red Devils' win over PAOK Thessaloniki in the Europa League, following a head injury that has kept him out since September, and journalist Samuel Luckhurst appears to have taken a dig at the player.

Mount has struggled with fitness issues so far this season, limiting him to just three Premier League appearances, or a combined 145 minutes. These injury problems have been a theme throughout his time in the north-west, since joining from Chelsea in 2023, managing just seven league starts for United in his 18 months at the club.

With new manager Ruben Amorim set to commence his tenure in the Old Trafford hot-seat from next week, Mount will be eager to impress his new boss in training over the international break, in order to stake a claim to be a part of his plans. Journalist Luckhurst appears to have used this timely return as a way to criticise the 25-year-old in his player ratings for the game against PAOK.

Mount Returns For United

"Fit now that a head coach is incoming"

After excelling at Chelsea, making almost 200 appearances for the Blues and winning the Champions League, United opted to splash £60 million on Mount last summer. The England international has endured a torrid time in Manchester thus far, missing a total of 30 games for his new club due to injury.

Scoring one Premier League goal for the Red Devils, his latest setback has seen him out of action since the end of September. With last night's clash against PAOK poised at 2-0 to United, interim head coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy opted to grant Mount eight minutes off the bench, in a short cameo that the midfielder will hope is the first of many opportunities over the next few months.

Seemingly frustrated by the timing of his return, Luckhurst awarded Mount with a five out of ten for his performance against the Greek side, writing:

"Fit now that a new head coach is incoming."

Appearing to be a subtle dig towards Mount at his general lack of availability, the Cobham academy graduate will be hopeful that Amorim can revitalise his stagnating career.

Mount's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 14 Minutes Played 516 Goals 1 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 0.87 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.68

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 08/11/2024