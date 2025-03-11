Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has had a tough few months at Old Trafford after a less-than-desirable start to life in the Red Devils' dugout - and that has led to claims from journalist Miguel Delaney suggesting that the Portuguese gaffer looks like he 'isn't enjoying' the job.

A bombshell interview by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Monday evening rocked English football, with the INEOS billionaire stating that United could have been set to 'go bust' by 2026 had he not stepped in with cost-cutting measures, alongside hinting that some of the club's players, such as Casemiro, are being overpaid and 'not good enough' to play for the club.

Delaney: Amorim 'Not Enjoying' Man Utd Spell

The Portuguese gaffer hasn't had an ideal start to Old Trafford life

However, one of the positive lights that he showed the club up in was his relationship with Amorim. Ratcliffe stated that Amorim was the right man to take the club forward, and that he could see the former Sporting gaffer at the club for a long time.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 9 =14th Losses 12 =13th Shots taken per game 13 12th Shots conceded per game 11.6 7th xG 41.8 13th

But as a counter-argument, Delaney claimed that whilst Ratcliffe said he would back Amorim, questions were being made about his own future at the club - including how much he wasn't enjoying his stint at Old Trafford. Delaney said on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast:

"He absolutely has to back Ruben Amorim, he has to give him the support. He talks about how he speaks to him on a regular basis and how Jason Wilcox, the technical director, speaks to him two or three times a day. "That needs to happen. If they're going to make this work at Manchester United and give him the support he needs, then that needs to happen. "And I think it's welcome, from Amorim's point of view, that Jim Ratcliffe has said this, because questions were starting to be asked about his own future and also how much he was actually even enjoying the job. "I mean, he seems to be somebody who has found it very much of a struggle. He's talked very honestly and very openly, but at times it's almost felt quite down and that he doesn't want to be there himself. "Hopefully this, in terms of his own future and what that might do in terms of his own confidence and ability to do the job, hopefully that will be the support he needs."

Ruben Amorim Must Focus Fully on the Europa League

The Portuguese gaffer has the chance to qualify for the Champions League

Amorim has struggled at United, with results failing to pick up after replacing Erik ten Hag. Being knocked out of the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur at the quarter-final stage, the Red Devils have also been dumped from FA Cup duties after a loss on penalties to Fulham just over a week ago.

Their poor league form has continued in vain, with the club sitting in 14th in the top-flight standings, eight points from the top half and 11 points from a potential European spot, if clubs who already qualify for continental spaces win the domestic cups.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won 10 of his 26 games in charge of Manchester United.

That means their only real chance of silverware will be winning the Europa League, and if they win the tournament, then the Red Devils will have a place in next season's Champions League - making Thursday's clash against Real Sociedad a massively important game at such a crunch time of the campaign.

