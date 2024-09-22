West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez was substituted before half-time during the Hammers' 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the London Stadium, with journalist Jacob Steinberg criticising the east London club's recruitment of the player.

A brace from Nicolas Jackson gave the Blues a commanding lead at the break, before Cole Palmer secured the points for the travelling team on the counter-attack just 71 seconds into the second period, as Enzo Maresca's outfit ran out comfortable winners.

The result leaves the Irons with just one win from their opening five Premier League games, with Julen Lopetegui's side losing all three of their home games thus far and the Spaniard now under "massive pressure".

Given the substantial number of incoming players and the seismic investment in Lopetegui's squad that took place over the summer, the club's hierarchy likely expected a better start under the Spaniard.

Rodriguez, who arrived on a free transfer from Real Betis, has struggled so far in a claret and blue shirt, and was left humiliated after being replaced by Tomas Soucek just 38 minutes into the game.

Guido Rodriguez Signing Criticised

The midfielder was released by Betis

Spending five years at Betis, Rodriguez departed the Spanish side this summer after his contract expired with the club. Seeking a challenge in a new league, the Argentine joined West Ham after Lopetegui pushed for the acquisition of the player on a free transfer.

It's fair to say that the former Real Madrid manager's insistence on adding the 30-year-old to his ranks hasn't been justified yet. Starting all five Premier League games for the Hammers so far, Rodriguez has looked laboured on the ball and has failed to adapt to the pace and intensity of the English game.

Writing on X, The Guardian journalist Steinberg lamented West Ham's business this summer, using the former Betis man's embarrassing substitution to chastise the club's recruitment:

"West Ham’s recruitment… 30yo midfielder signed on a free from La Liga struggling with pace of the PL, hooked before half time in fifth game… who could have predicted it. "Big problem for West Ham for a long time was a lack of pace and physicality in midfield. Moyes sorted it with Rice and Soucek. It’s amazing they’ve reverted to slow and ponderous since the sale of Rice. Alvarez overrated. Constantly out of position, booked too much."

The Irons signed nine players this summer, with Rodriguez not the only new addition who has struggled to settle in and hit the ground running. £27.5 million arrival Niclas Fullkrug has yet to start a league game or find the back of the net, while £25 million Crysencio Summerville started his first game, but was removed from the pitch for Michail Antonio nine minutes after the interval.

West Ham's Summer 2024 Signings Player Fee Former Club Position Luis Guilherme £25m Palmeiras RW/LW Max Kilman £40m Wolves CB Wes Foderingham Free Sheffield United GK Crysencio Summerville £25m (plus add-ons) Leeds LW/RW Niclas Fullkrug £27.5m Borussia Dortmund ST Guido Rodriguez Free Real Betis CM Jean-Clair Todibo Loan with option to buy Nice CB Aaron Wan-Bissaka £15m Manchester United RB Mohamadou Kante, Undisclosed Paris FC CM Carlos Soler Loan PSG CM

Lopetegui Under 'Massive Pressure'

It's not been a good start

Appointed in the summer after the club opted to part ways with David Moyes, Lopetegui's tenure at the London Stadium certainly hasn't started well. The Spaniard is said to already be under 'massive pressure', according to Steinberg, and he faces an uphill battle to reverse the fortunes of a team that looks defeated.

The large squad overhaul that took place to build an ensemble that suits what Lopetegui wants to do on the pitch means the ex-Spain coach must start to deliver results, otherwise it could be curtains for him early in the season. A trip to West London to face Brentford next week awaits.

