Wolverhampton Wanderers fell victim to a last-gasp winner from John Stones which saw Manchester City steal all three points at the Molineaux with a 2-1 victory, but Craig Dawson was a standout performer in the tie for all the right reasons.

The dreaded battle with Erling Haaland is as far from straightforward as they come for defenders, but Dawson fared impressively well against the Premier League's top goalscorer, and such a performance earned major plaudits from spectators, despite the team's eventual defeat.

Craig Dawson Excels in Tough Battle with Haaland

The Englishman displayed experience and quality

In the Daily Mail's player ratings from the afternoon, Craig Dawson was awarded a strong 8/10 for his display, with Jack Gaughan noting:

"Seems to continue getting better. Loved the battle with Erling Haaland and marshalled the home back line."

It was the 34-year-old's fifth start in the Premier League season, and his defensive efforts were vital in ensuring that Haaland was nowhere near the scoresheet, as is often otherwise the case. Dawson helped limit the Norweigan to just 13 touches in the entire game - the least of any outfield player to have played 90 minutes - as well as zero attempts at goal. It was made to be a frustrating afternoon for the 24-year-old who has now failed to find the back of the net in three consecutive league ties.

Craig Dawson's statistics vs Manchester City - Squad Ranking Metric Output Ranking Minutes played 90 =1st Defensive actions 12 2nd Interceptions 2 =1st Clearances 9 1st Times dribbled past 0 =1st

With Dawson marshalling the team's defence throughout the game, Wolves were able to fend off many of City's attacks, and it took a long-range effort from Josko Gvardiol and a last-minute set-piece routine to eventually break down the otherwise formidable orange wall.

The home supporters will be gutted to have not snatched even a point, having broken the deadlock through an early goal from Jorgen Strand Larsen. However, ultimately, Wolves's brave efforts amounted to nothing in the end, and the side succumbed to a sixth consecutive defeat, seemingly unable to break out from being rock bottom of the top division table.

All statistics courtesy of FotMob - Correct as of 20/10/2024