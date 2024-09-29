Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite has been given his flowers after a dominating performance in defence - which saw the Merseyside club pick up their first win of the season in the Toffees' 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Branthwaite made his return to Premier League football after missing the earlier stages of the campaign, with the England international having suffered injury woes throughout pre-season.

Everton have struggled in his absence, with usual partner James Tarkowski featuring alongside Michael Keane and summer signing Jake O'Brien - though neither of the duo have featured anywhere near as well as Branthwaite did last year. That was evident on Saturday as the Toffees battled to a hard-fought win to move 15th in the division, and their 'breakthrough star' was lavished with praise as he picked up an 8/10 rating in the Liverpool Echo's ratings alongside Dwight McNeil.

Branthwaite Highly Praised on Premier League Return

The Everton star was imperious against Palace

Branthwaite started a top-flight game for the first time since May, having undergone groin surgery, and quickly made the Premier League his own. Five clearances, three interceptions and two tackles saw him look imperious in Sean Dyche's backline, but it was his proficiency on the ground that was most impressive - especially on his return to the fore.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Goals 3 =4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 3rd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

Winning all four of his ground duels, Branthwaite also won half of his six aerial battles and completed 27 of his 30 short passes - being proficient in possession as the Toffees stood strong to see off the Eagles. And that resulted in a shower of praise from the Liverpool Echo for his outing, with the local newspaper stating:

"Making his first appearance of the season, Everton’s breakthrough star of the previous campaign grew into the game and after appearing to be shaking off the rust early on as he almost got caught out a couple of times, he was soon back to winning headers and making well-timed interceptions."

Everton fans were unsure whether Branthwaite would even be in their side this summer after interest from Manchester United blossomed throughout the summer, but the Red Devils opted for French youngster Leny Yoro instead, and as a result, fans will be happy to see their youngster continue in a royal blue shirt.

Branthwaite Has Been Superb For Everton

Another England call could be nigh for the youngster

Branthwaite's performances last season earned him a space in the England squad prior to EURO 2024, featuring against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle United's St. James' Park - but despite many believing he would be on the plane to Germany, Branthwaite failed to make his way into Gareth Southgate's final squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has played in 55 games for Everton, scoring four goals

At just 22, he has plenty of time to forge an England career and that should see him feature in Lee Carsley's squad if the interim boss remains in the role through 2024.

A tall, athletic defender who is capable of bringing the ball out of defence, Everton do have the ball in their court when it comes to demanding a huge fee for the Carlisle United youth graduate and, as a result, teams such as United will have to cough up big fees to land Branthwaite, especially if he improves for the Toffees year-upon-year.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-09-24.