Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans has been praised for his performance for the Villans on Saturday afternoon, despite Unai Emery's men conceding a last-minute equaliser to Bournemouth on home soil - with the Belgian being lauded for his 'outstanding' performance in helping his club take control of the game.

Tielemans joined Villa last summer from Leicester City after his contract at the then-relegated Foxes had expired, in what was seen as a huge coup for the west Midlands outfit. It's no surprise that Villa have been on an upwards curve in his spell at the club, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 40 years and going close in the Europa Conference League. That form has developed again this season with Villa having started with three wins from three in the Champions League and five from nine in the top-flight.

Youri Tielemans 'Outstanding' Vs Bournemouth

The Aston Villa star has been a shrewd signing in the Midlands

That has seen Tielemans take plaudits for his performances, with the former Monaco man being a key star in Emery's midfield. And Birmingham Live's Villa correspondent, John Townley, labelled Tielemans as 'outstanding' - before praising him for taking control of the game before giving him a huge eight out of ten for his outing. He wrote:

"Tielemans was outstanding in possession, as he has been throughout the first two months of the campaign. He got Kluivert booked early on and helped Villa take control. 8."

It took a while for Villa to break Bournemouth down, before Ross Barkley's goal in the 76th minute finally put them ahead; however, record Cherries signing Evanilson responded at the death to ensure it was two dropped points for the home side after they recorded a superb week under Emery.

Youri Tielemans' Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 804 3rd Assists 3 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Shots Per Game 1 =4th Through Balls Per Game 0.4 1st Match rating 7.27 1st

There is little to worry about over one result, but the club will be vying to get back into the top four of the Premier League come the end of the season - and the point against the Cherries won't do them many favours when it comes to ensuring that it goes smoothly with no bumps in the road.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Youri Tielemans has 192 Premier League appearances, scoring 23 goals and registering 30 assists.

Emery, of course, could ensure he is managing in the Champions League next season by winning the tournament - but that would be an even tougher task, and so he will look to take the easy road by ensuring their league form stays strong.

