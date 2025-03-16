Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was the “star player” against Chelsea, with the Dutchman putting in a brilliant performance in journalist Simon Collings’ opinion.

Arsenal ran out as 1-0 victors over London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League, a game in which the Gunners did not have to be at their absolute best, owing to a poor performance to the Blues. It reduced the gap between Arsenal and Liverpool to 12 points, with Mikel Arteta’s side doing all they can to stay in the title race.

In reality, Liverpool have all but secured the Premier League title, with their fate being entirely in their hands. All Arsenal can do in the meantime is continue to pick up results, while also keeping an eye on their upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

It was Mikel Merino that scored the winning goal against Chelsea, with the midfielder once again performing well as a makeshift striker. To Simon Collings, however, it was a player in defence that was the man of the match.

Collings: Timber Was ‘Quietly Brilliant’

Dutch defender was great against Chelsea

Despite facing an attacking quartet of names such as Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Enzo Fernandez and Jadon Sancho, Jurrien Timber put in a brilliant display against the Blues at the Emirates. None of Chelsea’s attacking options succeeded in getting any change out of Timber, who has shone as a full-back under Arteta’s management.

"Quietly brilliant. Got forward and linked up well with Martinelli down the right. Defensively he was excellent, too, and showed why Ben White will have to fight to get back in the team."

Going forward, the former Ajax man linked up nicely with Gabriel Martinelli, who was a consistent source of Arsenal’s attacks throughout the game. To Collings, Timber’s display has only made it harder for Ben White, who will now have to battle exceptionally hard in order to retain his place in the first team.

Jurrien Timber 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 26 1 2 2,206' Champions League 9 1 1 508' League Cup 4 0 0 303' FA Cup 1 0 0 100'

White has spent much of the season sidelined with a knee injury. He has now returned to fitness, but has only featured sparingly for the Gunners in recent weeks. A natural centre-back, White was initially shifted to right-back due to the rock-solid partnership between William Saliba and Gabriel.

White may now have to settle for being second choice even at right-back, as should Timber continue playing in this vein, then Arteta will have no feasible reason to drop him.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 16/03/2025)