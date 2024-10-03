It is safe to say the mood around Manchester United right now is far from positive, and now, Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani has launched a scathing attack on the Premier League side, sparked by his disbelief that they sold Scott McTominay this summer.

Despite being one of United's most productive players last season, registering ten goals and three assists in all competitions, the Red Devils decided to push McTominay out of the door in the off-season. The Scottish midfielder secured a move away to Napoli and has not looked back since. Meanwhile, his former club are struggling to get results, Erik ten Hag is under pressure once more, and fans are not happy with the way things are going.

Things haven't quite been right at Old Trafford for a number of years now, with poor recruitment and managerial appointments failing to deliver sustained success in the post-Fergie era.

Manchester United Should Not Have Sold McTominay

Journalist says those running club have no clue what they're doing

The issues at Manchester United come right from the top, according to Trevisani, who suggests the club's owners have no idea what they are doing. A prime example of this misguided management is the sale of McTominay, who Trevisani says should never have left the club.

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio (via CalcioNapoli24):

"McTominay scored goals, he carried the cross, he had determination, and yet they kicked him out. Nothing works at Manchester United, a club that only does stupid things. You can’t guess anything. “They killed every player; Højlund, De Ligt, Antony, Rashford, now Zirkzee, even Casemiro. It's a joke. There is no comparable team. They should be arrested. PSG are scientists in comparison. [United] have thrown away managers, coaches, and players in recent years. They have no idea what they are doing."

McTominay Thriving in Italy

Midfielder has made great start to life with Napoli

Leaving behind his boyhood club cannot have been an easy or pleasant decision for McTominay, but it has so far worked out for the best for the 27-year-old, who appears to be loving life in Italy.

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A table, and McTominay's combative spirit, driving runs with the ball, and ability to link up play between defence and attack in the transition has proved to be invaluable to the early success Napoli are experiencing under Antonio Conte.

Scott McTominay 2023/24 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 43 Minutes 2,783 Goals 10 Passes completed 644 Tackles and interceptions 63 Progressive carries 36

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has spoken about how pleased he was that McTominay wanted to join his team, saying, "First of all, I have to say that the player really wanted to come to Napoli. This was really satisfying. If a player who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League chooses to come to Napoli, we should all be proud."

The fans in Italy have taken to McTominay immediately, too, and if he and his new team can continue in the same vein throughout the season, he may well end up having a highly successful debut season with Napoli.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/10/2024