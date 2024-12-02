Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has opened the door for a shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2025, talkSPORT journalist Andy Brassell has reported.

The Egyptian winger’s expiring contract has attracted interest from multiple clubs in world football, but it appears that PSG could well be leading the race to sign the 32-year-old next year.

According to Brassell, the two parties have been in talks for a long time over Salah’s move to France, and the Egyptian would be open to a move to Parc des Princes amid his uncertain future at Liverpool:

“PSG have denied [being in talks], but sources are claiming that the two parties have been in discussions for a long time, except that this time Mohamed Salah has opened the door. “So, of course, he could officially sign for PSG if he wanted to from January 1. “It's not a long time away now. Publicly, PSG's position is, we're happy we moved past the superstar era. “If they get an opportunity to sign Mohamed Salah, there is no way they are turning it down. “Now, whether Mohamed Salah wants this news to leak, so he can put a bit of pressure on Liverpool, that would not surprise me.”

Salah, whose deal with Liverpool runs out in June 2025, once again hinted at his departure after the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, telling Sky Sports: “Until now, this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool.”

The 32-year-old fuelled speculation about his future for a second consecutive weekend, having spoken to reporters after Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton, revealing his disappointment at not having been offered a new Anfield contract.

Salah has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 20 appearances in all competitions under Arne Slot.

PSG, meanwhile, have moved on from their star-studded team in recent seasons, having said goodbye to Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the span of 12 months.

The French champions have rejuvenated their squad significantly under boss Luis Enrique, but have struggled to compete in Europe this term, with just one win in five Champions League games so far.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 11 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 104 Minutes played 1,140

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.