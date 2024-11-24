Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has blamed journalists from four countries for completely ignoring his club's star man, Vinicius Jr, during their voting process for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, which was picked up by Manchester City lynchpin Rodri.

The Brazilian was widely expected to be handed the most prestigious individual award in world football, won a record eight times by Lionel Messi, in Paris last month, but was pipped by the central midfielder.

In fact, Los Blancos – including Vinicius and Perez – did not attend the star-studded ceremony in the French capital after it had been reported that the Spaniard was going to be crowned the latest recipient of the Ballon d’Or.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri became the first Spaniard to win the Ballon d’Or since 1960.

The 24-year-old, in the 2023/24 campaign, enjoyed a dream outing, notching 24 goals and 11 assists as he played a pivotal role in his side winning the Champions League and their 36th, record-extending La Liga crown.

At a recent event, however, Perez bemoaned the fact that journalists from four countries – Namibia, Uganda, Albania and Finland – did not give Vinicius a single vote, which led to him coming second in the standings. Per GOAL, He said:

"If the journalists from Namibia, Uganda, Albania and Finland had not voted, Vinicius would be the Ballon d'Or [winner]. These countries did not give Vinicius a single vote. Not one! The Finn, at least, has resigned. And he has said that he will not be part of the jury again.

“Look, I appreciate it. The Ballon d'Or must be organised independently and the votes for this award must be in the hands of people of recognised prestige, the coaches, so that everyone understands that their reputation is also at stake with their vote,” he continued.

Explaining the reason behind the Spanish club’s reason for not making the trip to France at the end of October, Perez suggested that giving power to “countries we do not know” is why they were not present to watch Rodri collect the award.

“We do not know who voted for them, from countries we do not know. For all these reasons, Real Madrid considered it appropriate not to attend this edition of the Ballon d'Or gala."

Vinicius, despite being snubbed for this year’s instalment of the award, has boosted his chances of getting his hands on the 2025 Ballon d’Or after starting the campaign in fine fashion. He’s plundered 12 goals and notched a further seven assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.