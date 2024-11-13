Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has been told to be ‘a little bit stronger’ in response to criticism after he refused to celebrate a goal during the 3-0 win over Leicester City last weekend.

The Argentinian netted United’s third after coming on as a substitute in the second half on Sunday, but appeared reluctant to celebrate his effort afterwards.

At full time, the 20-year-old was seen in deep discussion with Bruno Fernandes, who later revealed that Garnacho had chosen not to celebrate his goal after feeling a lack of support from the club’s fans.

The Argentinian's refusal came shortly after an encounter with a Man United fan outside Old Trafford, where Garnacho was told to 'work on your first touch' ahead of their Europa League match against PAOK.

Garnacho’s reaction to criticism had ‘slightly disappointed’ talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who, speaking on the Premier League All Access podcast, tipped the Argentinian to silence his doubters after his muted goal celebration on Sunday:

“You look at Garnacho, I think there's a lot of raw materials to work with there. It was a brilliant goal that he scored. “I was slightly disappointed to hear that the incident with that YouTuber had affected his mentality. “I think he needs to be a little bit stronger to that, to stand up to criticism. And silence those critics.”

Garnacho has been one of the most prolific Man United players this term, netting seven goals and managing four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

The 'incredible' Argentinian is joint-first in goal contributions for the Red Devils this season, alongside Fernandes, who has also managed 11 involvements so far.

After a positive start, Garnacho will be hoping to find his place in Ruben Amorim’s first XI in their next Premier League test against Ipswich Town on 24 November.

The Portuguese tactician is expected to implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation in Manchester, which could prove to be a point of concern for multiple United wingers, who would be tasked with defensive duties as well.

Amorim, who is currently unable to conduct training sessions at Carrington until his visa issues are resolved, is expected to be officially presented as Man United boss within the next few days.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.5 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 715

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.