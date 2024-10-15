Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min could return to Ange Postecoglou’s first-team training over the course of this week, journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed.

Spurs were without their influential star for the last three matches across all competitions, after he was forced off with a hamstring issue during their 3-0 Europa League victory over Qarabag last month.

The 32-year-old also missed South Korea’s World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Jordan and Iraq during the international break, but now Gold has suggested Son could return to action as soon as the next few days.

However, the versatile attacker is not expected to be rushed back into action once he resumes training with the Tottenham squad, as the first few days should be extra precautionary to avoid worsening the injury, Gold suggested.

On Sunday, Son posted an image of himself overlooking the training pitches with the message ‘Back soon’, delighting Spurs fans ahead of their return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they face West Ham United in a big London derby at home.

Son Nears Return to Training

After missing the last three games

Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Son should be involved in training this week after missing the last few weeks with a hamstring injury:

“From what I understand, he should be involved in training over the course of this week at some point. “But of course, we always have to stress this with muscle injuries of any sort, it's very much all on those first couple of days. “Because you can come back, feel absolutely fine, and the moment you get involved in any kind of twisting, turning, contact element to training, you can feel it, and you don't want to aggregate it. That's the best case scenario.”

In five Premier League appearances this term, Son has been prolific for Postecoglou’s side, scoring and assisting twice in 450 minutes of action so far.

While the 32-year-old has been sidelined, his Spurs teammates were given an opportunity to step up, including Brennan Johnson, who became a key player in Son’s absence, scoring six goals in six matches across all competitions.

Son's return to full fitness will be crucial as Spurs look to cement their place in the top four this season after narrowly missing out on the Champions League spots last term.

Son Heung-min Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals 1.4 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Minutes played 449

Angel Gomes ‘Makes Transfer Decision’

Amid interest from Tottenham

Lille and England star Angel Gomes has set his sights on a Ligue 1 departure in 2025, putting several Premier League clubs on red alert, TBR Football has reported.

The former Manchester United starlet is likely to be available on a free transfer next summer as he reportedly has no intention of signing an extension to his expiring deal with Lille.

Gomes’ development in France has captured the attention of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Tottenham, who are believed to be long-term admirers of the 24-year-old.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-10-24.