The availability of former Premier League managers David Moyes and Graham Potter has increased the chances that Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner will be sacked this season, The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons has suggested.

With just three points collected from his first eight games this term, the Austrian tactician is now facing growing pressure at Selhurst Park, despite an impressive run of form at the end of the 2023/24 season, where Palace won six of their last seven matches.

A narrow 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend saw Palace remain 18th in the table, matching their worst start to a Premier League season since 2017. This has led to further questions from fans and pundits about Glasner’s long-term future with the Eagles.

Aarons, writing on X, also voiced concerns over Glasner’s current situation in south London, suggesting that Palace are struggling under his tactical setup, which ‘he seems unwilling to change':

Still waiting for his first Premier League win of the season, Glasner endured a disappointing transfer window at Selhurst Park, with two key players, Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen, departing.

Palace’s summer signings have so far offered little return, with new arrivals Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada, and Eddie Nketiah yet to register a goal contribution in the league.

Scoring has been a major issue this season – Palace have netted just five goals in their opening eight matches, the lowest in the Premier League, despite finishing the previous campaign as one of the most in-form attacking sides with a front three of Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024) Games 23 Wins 9 Draws 6 Losses 8 Goals scored 40 Goals conceded 26 Points per game 1.43

With tough fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa coming up, the Eagles may have few opportunities to reverse their poor start to the season in October, which could eventually prompt club chiefs to consider available managerial options, including Moyes and Potter, who remain without a role at the start of this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-10-24.