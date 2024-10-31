West Ham United may find it difficult to compete for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman's signature in the January transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke has reported.

Despite suggestions that the Hammers are planning a move for the former Everton star, it is believed that multiple European clubs also have Lookman on their radar.

According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain are expected to be the main favourites to capture the Nigerian international in 2025, if he becomes available in the coming months.

Lookman has enjoyed a stellar year in Italy, helping Atalanta to Europa League glory in May, as well as finishing 17th in the Ballon d’Or rankings earlier this week.

The 'unstoppable' 27-year-old certainly has no shortage of suitors across Europe and has fuelled further interest after shining in Serie A at the start of this season, scoring four goals and registering four assists in seven appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lookman ranks third among all Serie A players in goal contributions this term, managing eight, behind Atalanta teammate Mateo Retegui (13) and Inter’s Marcus Thuram (9).

Under contract with Atalanta until 2026, Lookman scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 appearances for the Serie A outfit last term and was named the club’s Player of the Season for a second year running.

However, according to O'Rourke, West Ham are unlikely to spend serious funds in January, making a move for Lookman seem unrealistic at present.

Julen Lopetegui's side brought in two wide forwards in Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme over the summer, with nine new arrivals in total.

However, the investments have yet to yield significant returns, as West Ham have had a slow start to the season, currently sitting 13th in the Premier League after nine games.

Following their 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, Lopetegui's men will be hoping to secure their first back-to-back wins of the season when they travel to face 7th-placed Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Ademola Lookman's Atalanta Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 7 Goals 4 Assists 4 Expected goals 3.5 Expected assisted goals 2.2 Minutes played 428

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-10-24.