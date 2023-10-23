Highlights Liverpool's full sale to Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation is unlikely, despite recent updates from Anfield.

FSG's intention is to remain in charge of the club, as evidenced by their recent cash injection from Dynasty Equity.

Rumoured transfer targets for Liverpool include Pedro Neto and Jarrod Bowen, as they prepare for the possible departure of Mohamed Salah.

Rumours about Liverpool's ownership situation have been circulating ever since the Fenway Sports Group invited investment into the club last year, but the situation appears to have changed somewhat since then.

FSG's Anfield stay could be about to end

Was the club up for sale or wasn't it? That was the question being asked by Liverpool supporters in the wake of news last November that FSG were seeking fresh investment into the club. It took months for a full answer to transpire, with FSG eventually clarifying that their intention was to remain in charge of the Premier League side.

A bit of a messy situation, FSG would have their wish granted nonetheless, with a cash injection arriving in the shape of minority investment from Dynasty Equity - a New York-based sports investment fund. It's suggested that the deal, which was completed in September 2023, will look to help pay off debts incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, while also contributing to transfer business and infrastructure development.

Granted, it is some way short of the full sale from FSG that was touted last year, but it does indicate a willingness by the Liverpool owners to relinquish some of their control. And that has had some questioning whether FSG could be tempted into selling the club completely, should the finances match their demands, somewhere down the line.

When asked about what might come next for Sheikh Jassim following his recent failed pursuit of Manchester United, journalist Jacobs made reference to stories linking the Qatari businessman with Liverpool. However, unmoved by the claims, the reliable reporter rubbished any idea of Jassim purchasing the Merseyside outfit:

“I think that Liverpool, at this stage anyway, are not open to 100% sale and remember that is the only thing that Nine Two Foundation have said that they wanted from a football club. And considering Dynasty have just bought a small stake and considering FSG are committed, it would be extremely difficult for anybody to buy Liverpool right now. “There's no indication that Sheikh Jassim has discussed Liverpool, or considered Liverpool, and why would he? He is a Manchester United fan who in part wanted Manchester United for business but in part wanted Manchester United for vanity.”

Liverpool transfer news

While the chances of being taken over by Jassim are all but dead in the water, that doesn't mean Liverpool fans won't be treated to some big-name arrivals in the upcoming transfer windows.

It's been claimed that Pedro Neto is a player attracting interest from Liverpool, with the Wolverhampton Wanderers star on the Reds' list of January targets. A report from 90min suggests Liverpool have been a fan of Neto's for some time and even sent scouts to watch him during the recent October international break.

While he may be contracted to Wolves until the summer of 2027, there is a growing feeling that the Molineux outfit could be tempted into a sale, if a Premier League side is able to match their demands. Journalist Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Neto was probably worth somewhere in the region of £70 million and Wolves would likely consider a sale if it matched their valuation.

Neto would be signed to provide cover, or perhaps even replace Mohamed Salah, who continues to attract interest from Saudi Arabia. Despite rejecting a reported £150 million bid during the summer window, there is an expectation that Al-Ittihad will return for the Egyptian winger, either in the January or summer window.

Jacobs himself told GIVEMESPORT last month that the Reds hierarchy is now planning for life without Salah, as they expect movement on that front to come down the line, with Al-Ittihad's efforts likely to intensify. Salah has less than two years left to run on his £350,000-per-week contract, meaning Liverpool could be persuaded to cash in, should a deal represent good value for them.

Elsewhere, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen has also been mooted as a possible target for the Anfield outfit, with Liverpool said to have been 'monitoring' the attacker. That's according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who told GIVEMESPORT earlier this season that Bowen is a player who Liverpool hold an interest in, and despite a recent contract extension for the England international, could decide to launch a big-money pursuit in the coming transfer windows.