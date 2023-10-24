Highlights West Ham considered replacing David Moyes as manager last season, but decided to stick with him, a decision that paid off with their Europa Conference League victory.

Despite a recent loss to Aston Villa, West Ham remains in the top half of the table and is focused on securing another European finish.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Moyes' position as manager is safe and that the club is happy with his performance, especially after winning a European trophy.

West Ham United explored the possibility of replacing David Moyes as manager last season because of one major factor, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Moyes spearheaded West Ham to a memorable Europa Conference League victory, but things could've worked out completely differently for the east London outfit had the Scottish coach been sacked.

It comes in the wake of another tough weekend for Moyes, who could only watch on in frustration as his West Ham side got battered by Aston Villa.

West Ham fortunes could've changed with Moyes sacking

It was an unhappy weekend for Moyes' West Ham side, as fellow European hopefuls Aston Villa put them to the sword during a chastening 4-1 defeat at Villa Park. The Hammers never really looked like they were in the match, with the West Midlands-based outfit having dominated from the first whistle.

However, it was only the third time West Ham had lost all season, with their previous two defeats coming against Liverpool and Manchester City. What's more, the capital club remain inside the top half of the table and still have their sights locked on another finish inside the European positions.

This current campaign marks the third season in a row West Ham have been involved in continental competition, with the previous two appearances having in part been down to Moyes' tutelage. The ex-Manchester United and Sunderland boss guided West Ham to a sixth-placed finish during the 2020/21 season, before finishing seventh the following campaign.

But, of course, it was last term where West Ham's best achievement in Europe came, with the London Stadium outfit beating Serie A side Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

However, had things panned out slightly differently, it's likely Moyes wouldn't have been in the dugout for that success with West Ham.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

When asked about West Ham's fortunes last season, journalist Brown admitted the Hammers' hierarchy had a big decision to make about whether they kept Moyes in charge, or sacked him when things were going badly. Brown told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham had put the feelers out for a new boss, but decided to stick by the 60-year-old, in a decision that clearly paid off.

Fast-forward to the present day, the reliable reporter doesn't believe West Ham's latest wobble will have any impact on his future as manager:

“As far as I know, the club are still really happy with with Moyes. They quite rightly think that he basically rescued them from a situation where they probably would have been relegated, and to go on and do what he's done by winning a European trophy, making history with the club, I think they were absolutely delighted with that.“Last season in the league it wasn't the greatest showing, and I do think the owners looked around in case there was a better option out there. But I think winning that trophy in Europe ultimately made the decision for them and it does look like West Ham will have a better season in the Premier League this year.“So I think Moyes knows his position is safe, he knows the owners are fully behind him and I don't think he's his future is in doubt at this point.”

West Ham transfer news

Assuming he retains his job for the next two months before the new year, it's likely Moyes will look to bolster his squad when the January window is open for business.

One player who has been linked with West Ham for some time is Chelsea fullback Ian Maatsen, and in an update provided to GIVEMESPORT by transfer insider Dean Jones, it appears the former Burnley loanee could be back on the east Londoners' radar.

Jones revealed that Chelsea haven't ruled out the possibility of cashing in on Maatsen when the mid-season market opens, indicating plenty of clubs are already expected to check in on the 21-year-old's situation, with West Ham among them.

Should their pursuit of Maatsen render successful, it could mark the end of another fullback's time at the London Stadium, with Aaron Cresswell tipped to leave the club in the coming months. Brown himself revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that the ex-Ipswich Town star is edging towards an exit, as Moyes and Co. look to build a squad capable of maintaining a fight for the European positions.

Whereas Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Lucas Paqueta is another player who might be on his way out of West Ham, albeit for totally different reasons to Cresswell. The Brazil international was on Man City's wishlist during the summer, before a proposed deal fell through, but that interest has remained beyond the summer and could be rekindled in January.