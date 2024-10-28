Manchester United are going to ‘try their luck’ and approach Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for the sacked Erik ten Hag, journalist Sam Cohen has reported.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy are understood to have placed the German tactician on a list of managerial targets, and he is ‘well liked’ among the board after his previous success in the Bundesliga.

Ten Hag was informed of his sacking on Monday morning, with United confirming the news in a club statement and revealing that Ruud van Nistelrooy will now take interim charge while a permanent head coach is recruited.

The decision to axe the Dutchman came less than 24 hours after Sunday’s defeat at West Ham United left the Red Devils in 14th place in the Premier League.

Multiple names are believed to have been sounded out as replacements, with former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, as well as Brentford manager Thomas Frank, among those.

According to Cohen, Nagelsmann has also emerged as a candidate for the Old Trafford vacancy, as United are now going to try to approach the German to gauge his interest in the position:

Nagelsmann has been working as Germany manager since September 2023, after departing Bayern Munich six months prior, where he was axed in the middle of his second season.

The 'genius' 37-year-old tactician is recognised as one of the game's most promising managerial talents and has always stood out for his innovative tactical ideas as well as training methods.

The German tactician took his first senior managerial role at Hoffenheim at the age of just 28, before moving to RB Leipzig, where he led the club to the Champions League semi-finals.

He won the Bundesliga title in his first season at Bayern, alongside two German Supercups, but was sacked after a run of five wins from 10 games in the league.

Nagelsmann most recently led Germany to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, where Die Mannschaft lost 2-1 to eventual champions Spain.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Record (2021-23) Games 84 Wins 60 Draws 14 Losses 10 Goals scored 255 Goals conceded 84 Points per game 2.31

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.