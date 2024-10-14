Henry Winter suggests that playing Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back for England is ‘not the best use of his talent’ after Lee Carsley’s latest tactical experiment regarding the Liverpool star.

Trent was deployed in an unfamiliar role in England’s 3-1 win over Finland in the Nations League but shone nevertheless, scoring a free-kick in the second half.

Despite having seemingly settled in his natural position on the right of Carsley’s backline, the 25-year-old was required to shift over to the left on Sunday evening as England were left short of options there.

In his 319 senior appearances for Liverpool or 31 caps for England, Trent had never occupied this position before, but appeared confident in his new role and was heavily involved in creating opportunities up front.

Carsley, who surprised many with his tactical decision on Sunday, was once again bold in his selections for the Finland clash, handing a second senior cap to Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, his first since 2020.

Alexander-Arnold Shines in Three Lions’ Win

‘It’s not the best use of his talent’

Winter, writing on X, questioned Carsley’s decision to deploy Alexander-Arnold at left-back on Sunday, suggesting it is ‘not the best use’ of the Liverpool star’s talent:

Despite the unfamiliarity of his new role, Trent delivered a Man of the Match performance – no player made more touches than his 130 against Finland, and he also completed the third-most passes (95 out of 110), according to SofaScore.

His left-back debut comes months after former England boss Gareth Southgate attempted to utilise Trent’s playmaking skills in midfield for England’s opening two games of Euro 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Statistics vs Finland Minutes 90 Shots 2 Accurate passes 95/110 Touches 130 Successful dribbles 1/1 Accurate crosses 1/4 Ground duels won 3/3

Out of contract at Anfield at the end of the year, the 25-year-old has yet to see his future resolved. Real Madrid have been mentioned among his admirers, while Liverpool are also expected to try to retain their academy graduate for the foreseeable future.

Trent is one of the most trusted players under Arne Slot this term and is fourth in minutes played for Liverpool after seven Premier League games, behind Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Mohamed Salah.

MLS Club Preparing Mo Salah Offer

Anfield hero eyed by San Diego

Major League Soccer newcomers San Diego are eyeing a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah at the end of his Anfield contract and are weighing up an offer for the Egyptian forward, GIVEMESPORT sources have learned.

The latest expansion side to join MLS, San Diego, will become members of the Western Conference at the start of the next season and want to make a statement signing going into their debut campaign.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the MLS side have a genuine interest in Salah, who, alongside Trent and Virgil van Dijk, has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal at Anfield.

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool this season, scoring four and assisting four goals in his first seven Premier League appearances.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore. Correct as of 14-10-24.