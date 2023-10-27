Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has won over the players in the dressing room, earning their trust and support.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has won the players in the Molineux dressing room over because of one key reason, journalist Neil Moxley revealed during an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

O'Neil raised eyebrows when he was appointed as Wolves boss back in the summer, but so far it's a move that has paid off for the West Midlands outfit. And as a result, Moxley has heaped the praise on the former Bournemouth boss and believes Wolves' fortunes will continue to improve with O'Neil in the hot seat.

O'Neil appointment a masterstroke for Wolves

It wasn't exactly considered the most glamorous appointment by Wolves supporters. Going from Julen Lopetegui to one-time West Ham United midfielder O'Neil had left some scratching their heads, with Wanderers tipped for relegation back down to the Championship.

Part of the frustration around the appointment came from O'Neil's relative lack of managerial experience, having only previously held one role in the dugout. Granted, the Beckenham-born coach did manage to keep Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, having initially taken over from Scott Parker as caretaker boss in August 2022, before being given the job on a permanent basis in November of the same year.

Having achieved his aim for the campaign, O'Neil was sacked in surprising circumstances during the off-season, when he was replaced as Bournemouth boss by the incoming Andoni Iraola. However, three months into the season it looks like it was a decision the Cherries could end up regretting, as Bournemouth sit inside the relegation zone, while Wolves are comfortable in mid-table under the tutelage of O'Neil.

When quizzed about the impact O'Neil has had at Wanderers, journalist Moxley was quick to praise the Wolves manager for the way he's got the dressing room to buy into his ideas. Admitting even the players would have been skeptical when O'Neil was hired, the reliable reporter insists Wolves could continue to reap the rewards of his appointment in the coming weeks and months:

“I do think that the most impressive part of O'Neil's management so far has probably been the unspoken bit. The fact that the Wolves players have absolutely bought into the things that he's doing. And let's be honest, they would have been scratching their heads as well in that dressing room around the appointment. “So he's clearly won them over and he settled things down at Molineux and I'm really pleased for the football club because a strong Wolverhampton Wanderers is good for the Midlands and O'Neil seems a thoroughly decent guy and you know, I wish them well.”

Wolves summer signings Fee Matheus Cunha - Atletico Madrid Undisclosed Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free Tommy Doyle - Manchester City Loan Enso Gonzalez - Libertad Undisclosed Santiago Bueno - Girona £10m Boubacar Traore - Metz £9.5m Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - Strasbourg Undisclosed Fees according to Sky Sports

Wolves transfer news - Neto about to check out?

Part of the reason behind Wolves' steady start to the campaign has been down to the performances of star winger Pedro Neto, who has begun the season in fine form. As per the WhoScored database, Neto has averaged the highest match ranking in Wolves' Premier League fixtures so far, notching up a 7.22 rating for the 2017/18 Championship winners.

However, there is talk that the Portuguese winger could be about to depart Molineux in the January window, with a number of Premier League clubs starting to register an interest. Arsenal, who have had Neto on their radar for some time, are said to have reignited their interest, with two more top-flight outfits also monitoring his situation.

The report suggests Liverpool and Aston Villa are both eyeing up a January move, whereas on the continent, Atletico Madrid are another elite club that could decide to lodge a bid.

Losing Neto could be detrimental to Wolves' campaign, such has been the former Braga star's influence so far this season. The 23-year-old has started all nine of Wanderers' Premier League matches in 2023/24, while also registering a vital seven G/A contributions.

Wolves' upcoming schedule

While there is a positive feeling around the club at the moment, the upcoming matches could provide a real answer as to where O'Neil and Wolves are right now.

The weekend visit of Newcastle United to Molineux is yet another major test of Wolves' home form, given they've already played Liverpool and Manchester City in the West Midlands this season. Of course, they were able to take three points off City when the two met last month, while also pushing Liverpool close earlier in the campaign.

Following that, it's a winnable trip to Bramall Lane to face strugglers Sheffield United, before unlikely title-challengers Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Molineux in what is the final match for Wolves before the November international break.