Chelsea are open to letting Axel Disasi join Aston Villa in the final hours of the January transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues reportedly have no issue offloading Disasi to a Premier League rival competing for Champions League football, despite initial suggestions that Villa may struggle to land the 26-year-old for that reason.

According to Jacobs, it may all depend on whether Villa can offer terms close to those Tottenham proposed in their loan deal for the French defender.

Spurs reportedly agreed a short-term deal with Chelsea worth £5m, with no option for a permanent transfer, before Disasi turned the move down.

Disasi Ready for Aston Villa Move

Deal remains ‘one to watch’ before the deadline

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Chelsea would not block Disasi’s move to Villa simply because both clubs are competing for a Champions League spot:

“It's not true, to my understanding, despite some suggestions that Chelsea would block a move to Villa because they're both competing for Champions League football. “It's just about whether Villa get somewhere close to the same terms that Spurs were offering on a loan. "If they do, Disasi is ready to do a medical and move to Villa. So that's going to be one to watch between now and the end of the window.”

Disasi - who has been at Chelsea since completing a move worth nearly £39m from Monaco in August 2023 - has struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca this season, making just six Premier League appearances and 17 across all competitions.

The 26-year-old, described as 'brilliant' by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, still has more than four years remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract.

Villa are believed to be targeting a new centre-back following Diego Carlos’ move to Fenerbahce and had multiple names on their shortlist, including Sevilla’s Loic Bade, who rejected a move earlier in January.

