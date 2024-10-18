Leeds United have yet to present an offer for former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, journalist Graham Smyth has claimed.

The Whites are reportedly yet to advance in talks for the 33-year-old midfielder, who has been unemployed since Villarreal released him at the end of last season.

Reports this week have suggested Leeds are weighing up whether to offer the Frenchman a short-term deal at Elland Road after Daniel Farke lost his midfield duo, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, to long-term injuries.

The two-time FA Cup winner spent 10 years at Arsenal from 2008 to 2018, amassing 160 appearances across all competitions, before departing for Spain, where he spent the last six years.

Another ex-Premier League star, Cheikhou Kouyate, was also considered by Leeds. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the 34-year-old failed his Elland Road medical, months after being released by Nottingham Forest in June.

Francis Coquelin to Leeds Latest

‘Not our understanding’

Smyth, speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, revealed he is hearing something different regarding Coquelin’s potential move to Leeds, despite reports claiming the Whites are weighing up an offer for the 33-year-old midfielder:

“I know there's a national newspaper report about Coquelin being invited in, that's not our understanding of the situation at present. “So it's just a wait and see. And obviously there's the small matter of Sheffield United, Elland Road on Friday night to focus on as well for Farke. “So I expect that it'll run for a few more days, at least. But we do know that there is an end point to all of this, and if we reach that without an arrival, then there won't be one.”

Speaking ahead of the Sheffield United match, Farke revealed that Leeds are having a ‘deeper look’ into the free-agent market after Ampadu and Gruev’s injuries and ‘had some guests’ at Thorp Arch to have a closer look.

Leeds, who are hosting their Yorkshire rivals on Friday, will be hoping to resume their Championship season with a win after falling to a disappointing 2-2 draw at Sunderland following Illan Meslier’s howler in goal.

The Whites are fifth in the Championship after nine rounds of matches, three points behind Sheffield United in second.

Francis Coquelin Villarreal Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 17 Starts 10 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 910

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-10-24.