Highlights Aston Villa's recent victories over Manchester City and Arsenal have put them in the conversation as title contenders.

Unai Emery has brought balance and confidence to Aston Villa, which has helped improve results and rocket up the Premier League table.

Their form has earned comparisons to Leicester City during the 2015/16 title-winning campaign, with some suggesting they could emulate the Foxes' achievement.

Aston Villa could become the next Premier League side to emulate Leicester City's surprise 2015/16 title win, with journalist Neil Moxley praising the balance Unai Emery has brought to the West Midlands outfit.

Emery's side are flying high towards the top of the Premier League table, as a wonderful week at Villa Park saw the club beat both Manchester City and Arsenal in consecutive matches. An astonishing achievement in its own right, there are now some tipping Aston Villa to sustain a title challenge throughout the rest of the campaign.

While it may seem a fanciful dream on paper, Moxley believes Aston Villa can take inspiration from Leicester's 2015/16 triumph and replicate the Foxes' success this time around.

Aston Villa title charge officially on after Arsenal win

There have been few better times to be an Aston Villa supporter in recent memory than right now. Having gone from relegation candidates to European qualifiers last season, the Villa Park outfit are now on the hunt for a top-four finish, with suggestions they might even be able to challenge for the title starting to grow.

The uptick in form is, at least in part, down to the efforts of one man: Unai Emery. Castigated during his time with fellow Premier League side Arsenal, Emery has found home at Aston Villa, even inspiring his current side to a victory over his former employers at the weekend.

It's a win that according to Emery has thrown Aston Villa into the conversation of title contenders - a claim the Spaniard had previously played down. Speaking after the narrow 1-0 victory, Emery told reporters:

"We are in. We are in [the title race]. But I can speak more about it. We can be happy and excited and motivated to get it [the title] (via talkSPORT)."

Astonishing home form key to Aston Villa's fortunes

It's a well-reasoned claim too. Aston Villa are the Premier League's form side, as no team in the division have taken more points than the one-time European champion in the previous five matches.

In that time Aston Villa have beaten the likes of Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, displaying the kind of performances needed if they're to keep up a title charge for the remainder of the season. But it's their home form that has really got people talking, as Saturday's win over Arsenal was their 15th consecutive victory at Villa Park in the Premier League.

Last dropping points at Villa Park back in February, the club-record run has helped provide the platform needed to rocket themselves up the table, leading to chatter around an unlikely, but by no means impossible, title challenge.

Neil Moxley - Aston Villa title challenge

Waxing lyrical about Aston Villa's performances so far this season, journalist Moxley told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans have every right to be considered as title challengers. Pointing to their current league position, the reliable reporter drew comparisons with the 2015/16 Leicester side, hinting Aston Villa could go on to emulate their fellow Midlands counterparts:

“There's a beautiful blend about the players that Emery has put together. They're playing with such confidence, they've got such belief in each other's ability. Do I think they will be title contenders? Well, who would’ve thought Leicester City would be title contenders at the start of December when they won the title in 2015/16. Not many people otherwise, we’d have all tried to pay off our mortgages with it wouldn't we?”

Aston Villa matching Leicester so far this season

While few people actually believed Leicester were capable of winning the league at this stage of the 2015/16 season, taking a look at Aston Villa's points tally compared to the Foxes', the two are remarkably similar. With 16 games played, Leicester had 35 points to their name, which is the exact same amount Emery's side currently have right now.

Granted, Leicester's title win did require a little bit of luck, as their final points haul was the third-lowest for a Premier League winner since the turn of the millennium. With the usual contenders out of form that season, it provided Leicester with the perfect breeding ground to mount a title challenge.

For Aston Villa to achieve the same, it would likely take all of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool dropping off, providing the Villans with a clean run at winning the league. However, if recent seasons are anything to go by, that's unlikely to be the case, with the league winners having all achieved a total of 85 points or more since Leicester's 2015/16 success.

Leicester City (2015/16) Aston Villa (2023/24) Wins 10 11 Draws 5 2 Losses 6 3 Goal Difference +12 +15 Points 35 35

That isn't to say Aston Villa's chances should be ruled out though, because as long as they're within the mix, a Premier League title remains a possibility for Emery and Co.