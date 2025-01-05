Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool highlighted why Ruben Amorim wants to bolster his attacking options. A new striker should be at the top of the Red Devils' agenda amid Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling in front of goal.

Hojlund, 21, led the line for United away at Anfield but was kept quiet by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. The young Dane wasted a good chance to put the visitors in front in the first half, and his lack of potency has been problematic throughout his Old Trafford spell.

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez (52') had no such problem finding the net with a powerful finish that Hojlund perhaps should study. Cody Gakpo (59') found an equaliser with an equally fierce effort that gave Andre Onana no chance.

Mohamed Salah (70') kept up his prolific season from the spot, but Amad Diallo (80') slotted home to level matters while Hojlund watched on in the box. The Dane came off for Zirkzee, 23, in the 86th minute, and the Dutch forward has been under fire for his struggles since arriving from Bologna last summer.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee This Season (Premier League) Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Appearances 15 20 Goals 2 3 Expected Goals (xG) 2.12 3.01 Scoring Frequency 489min 238min Goals Per Game 0.1 0.2 Shots Per Game 0.7 0.8 Shots On Target Per Game 0.4 0.4 Big Chances Missed 3 4 Goal Conversion 18% 19%

Manchester United Told To Give Amorim A Goalscorer

The Red Devils linked with two of Europe's clinical finishers including Viktor Gyokeres

Hojlund's overall performance against Liverpool left much to be admired. When he arrived at Old Trafford as the club's all-time most expensive U21 signing, many knew he was a work in process.

However, the Denmark international's goalscoring issues and lack of physical threat have cast doubts over his abilities to spearhead United's attack. Alex Turk of the Daily Express does have high hopes for the young forward but suggests the club sign a proven goalscorer:

Hojlund can grow into a top player but it's as clear as ever to me that United will instantly improve once they have an established goalscorer as their striker. They've relied on either potential or experience for too long. Has to be addressed this summer.

Manchester United's goalscoring issues are clear for their two strikers. Hojlund sits on just two goals in 15 Premier League games, while Zirkzee has three in 20 games.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, where he'd be reunited with Amorim. The Swede thrived under the Portuguese coach at Sporting CP, netting 66 goals in 68 games, the kind of firepower that United have been crying out for.

However, Amorim isn't expected to move for any Sporting players this month after promising his former employers he'd steer clear of pursuing their talent in January. Victor Osimhen is a Gyokeres alternative, and he's equally as clinical, with 13 goals in 16 games this season.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/01/2025.