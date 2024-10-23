West Ham United have made a poor start to life under Julen Lopetegui as the Spaniard aims to finally get the gears in motion at the London Stadium - and talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims that his players 'aren't convinced' by his coaching methods after another heavy loss in the Premier League.

The Irons lost 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday to register their fourth loss of the campaign in just eight games, picking up just eight points in the process. A top-half finish is likely to be the minimum requirement this season, and they are already a long way off that target in a playing sense. And with their poor form showing no signs of turning around, Crook has claimed that there are murmurs of discontent with fans already starting to turn on the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss.

Crook: West Ham Stars 'Not Convinced' By Lopetegui

The Spaniard has had a poor start to life in London

Speaking on talkSPORT's 'Premier League All Access' podcast, Crook stated that he'd heard West Ham's players weren't 'necessarily convinced' by Lopetegui as the club continue to languish in the bottom half of the top-flight table. He said:

"I'm told the players aren't necessarily convinced by him. I think there's been one or two issues, hasn't there. There was the incident against Brentford between him and Mohammed Kudus with a bust-up at half-time. That was played down a little bit by my sources at West Ham, but obviously Kudus has again got a bit hot-headed and got himself sent off in this game. It didn't change the outcome, but it's not a great look when one of your star players does that. "They've spent a lot of money on Niclas Fullkrug and he's still struggling with an achilles issue, which means that [Michail] Antonio is playing, and it means it's not really that different to what David Moyes was doing. "I think there are some question marks, but that win against Ipswich just before the international break will buy him some time. We know West Ham fans are not renewed for their patience and they're already starting to turn. There were some members of the hierarchy who weren't entirely sure about the appointment in the first place, so the more results that go against them, their concerns are going to get louder."

Lopetegui Must Iron Out West Ham Issues

The Hammers look extremely disjointed this season

West Ham have not been great even in other competitions, and one huge facet of their losses isn't just that they are getting beat, but beaten comprehensively.

West Ham United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 11 =10th Goals conceded 15 =17th Shots for per game 15.1 4th Shots against per game 15.5 17th xG 13.5 11th

Lopetegui's side have lost by a minimum three-goal margin against Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League and a four-goal deficit to Liverpool in the League Cup, whilst fellow home defeats to Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League see them firmly in the bottom half of the table.

Their win over Ipswich was their only convincing win of the campaign, but with 15 goals conceded, the Irons boast one of the worst defensive records in the top-flight and Lopetegui will be looking to change that - despite having a relatively tough run on paper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has won 13 of his 37 games in charge of both West Ham and Wolves.

With Kudus out, star man Lucas Paqueta not exactly being in strong form and stars such as Guido Rodriguez and Fullkrug both having failed to make their mark in the top-flight just yet, there is plenty of promise at West Ham, but they must unlock it to realise that they can finish in the top-half in the coming months.

