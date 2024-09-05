Angel Gomes' departure from Manchester United has been labelled a "real shame" by journalist Jason Burt, who believes the Red Devils may now regret letting the talented midfielder go after his impressive development in France.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast, Telegraph journalist Burt highlighted that Gomes, despite not fitting the traditional physical mold required in the Premier League, has thrived in Ligue 1, where he established himself as a key player for Lille in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old’s progress has not gone unnoticed by England interim manager Lee Carsley, who has called up the talented midfielder for the first time to feature in the upcoming Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Gomes impressed in the 2023/24 campaign at Lille, with BBC Sport journalist Alex Turk labelling him "phenomenal", helping the club finish fourth in the table and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three seasons.

The London-born midfielder is now expected to feature in Carsley’s first senior England team, who are next facing the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on September 7.

Man Utd May Regret Gomes’ Departure

‘The one that got away’

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Burt suggested Manchester United may regret letting Gomes leave after the 24-year-old made a name for himself in Ligue 1 in recent seasons:

“The fact he felt he had to leave Manchester United, personally, I think that's a real shame. I think possibly he suffered because he's not the biggest, you know. “And obviously, the Premier League, and the Ligue 1 in France is very physical, and he's managed to prosper there, but the Premier League sometimes does have a downer, really, in terms of the smaller players, especially some managers like Jose Mourinho. “It's a real shame he felt he had to leave Manchester United, who, I'm sure, are looking at the progress he's made and thinking, that's one that got away from them. But I think he is actually the most fascinating selection in this squad.”

Gomes, who joined Manchester United’s youth ranks in 2006, aged just six, swiftly progressed through the Red Devils academy but had limited first-team opportunities before departing to Lille.

After being handed his debut on the final day of the 2016/17 season by Jose Mourinho, in a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace, Gomes made only a further nine first-team appearances before arriving in France on a free transfer in 2020.

The 24-year-old has been a success in Ligue 1, where he established his status as one of the most promising midfielders in recent years. Last season, no player registered more assists than Gomes’s eight in all of France’s top flight.

Angel Gomes Lille Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 31 Assists 8 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.75 Progressive passes per 90 7.14 Pass accuracy % 89.4 Minutes played 2,585

Casemiro ‘Expected to Stay’ at Man Utd

Brazilian is wanted by Turkish giants Galatasaray

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is expected to stay at the club at least until 2025, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Writing on X, Romano dismissed rumours about the 32-year-old’s potential departure to Galatasaray, revealing ‘no concrete talks’ have taken place regarding Casemiro’s exit recently.

Reports in Turkey have recently claimed the Brazilian ace is among the targets for Galatasaray, who are considering several names to bolster their midfield options ahead of the transfer deadline on September 13, including Juventus’ Weston McKennie.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.