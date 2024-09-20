Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is reportedly under some pressure after the Whites lost at home to Burnley last weekend, with journalist Graham Smyth providing an update on the German's future at Elland Road.

An 18th minute superb solo goal from Luca Koleosho was enough for the Clarets to see off Leeds, in what was a damaging result for the Yorkshire club in front of their own fans. The outcome of the encounter leaves Farke's side ninth in the Championship after five matches, five points off of first placed West Bromwich Albion.

With the pressure already on Farke to achieve promotion this campaign, reports have emerged that the club's 49ers ownership are eyeing an 'elite manager' to replace the former Norwich City boss. However, Smyth has dismissed such rumours, revealing that he doesn't believe the club's hierarchy will be considering their manager's future any time soon.

Smyth: 49ers Not Considering Farke's Position

Leeds will need to close the gap on the top two

After suffering relegation from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, Leeds appointed Farke, a man with a track record of promotion, to help the West Yorskhire outfit return to the top flight immediately. Losing the play-off final narrowly to Southampton in May, the 47-year-old coach was granted another opportunity to deliver this time around.

His team had started positively, accumulating eight points from their first four games, but a disappointing defeat to Burnley at home last Saturday has seen some speculation surface regarding his future in the north of England. A pivotal clash against bottom of the table Cardiff City awaits tomorrow, in a game which surely has to see the Whites emerge with all three points, otherwise the pitchforks may be out.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, Leeds specialist Smyth dispelled reports suggesting Farke's future is at immediate threat:

"What happens if they drop two or three in a row? You know? What happens if they draw one, lose one, draw one? What's the atmosphere going to be like around the team at that stage? "So I think there is a bit of a concern there, but I don't think it's hysteria, and I certainly don't think that the 49ers will be considering his position. I've seen suggestions from people that if they lose to Cardiff, he should go. "I think I would ask people just to look at the evidence of what Farke can do in this division, both for Norwich and for Leeds last season, and think, is there a more natural appointment than Farke? I mean, when he was appointed, was anyone saying, 'no, no, he's not the one? There's a better one out there.' I don't think anyone was."

Farke's Statistics as Leeds Manager Matches Managed 61 Wins 33 Draws 13 Losses 15 Win Percentage 54%

Leeds Could Be Without Solomon for Cardiff Trip

The winger has a back issue

In what is shaping up as a potentially essential game for Leeds in terms of dictating the atmosphere around the club, the promotion favourties have already suffered a set-back. Farke has revealed that loanee Manor Solomon has suffered a back injury ahead of the trip to South Wales, and there are question marks as to whether he'll be available for the match.

Solomon, who is at Elland Road temporarily from parent club Tottenham, has started Leeds' last two Championship games, but is yet to get off the mark in a White shirt. Fellow new signing Largie Ramazani would likely take the Israelis's place against the Bluebirds.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 20/09/2024