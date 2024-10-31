Ian Doyle praised Cody Gakpo and Vitezslav Jaros as ‘excellent’ in Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, commending the duo for their stellar performances at the Amex Stadium.

After a goalless first half, it was Gakpo who broke the deadlock in the 46th minute with a superb finish past Jason Steele, before adding his second 17 minutes later, capitalising on Tariq Lamptey's error.

Brighton had their chances but were denied by Jaros until the final 10 minutes, when Simon Adingra and Lamptey scored to reduce the deficit.

The Czech goalkeeper, making his full Liverpool debut on Wednesday night, received high praise from Doyle, who described both him and Gakpo as ‘excellent’ in the 3-2 victory.

Gakpo has seemingly carried his impressive Carabao Cup form into the 2024/25 campaign, having scored in four consecutive games in the competition last season to help Liverpool reach the final, where they beat Chelsea in extra time.

The Dutch international has netted four goals so far this season, all in the League Cup, including a brace in the 5-1 win over West Ham in the previous round.

Mostly a substitute in the Premier League this season, Gakpo will be hoping his cup goals give him a much-needed confidence boost, having accumulated just 307 minutes of top-flight action so far this term.

The 25-year-old was a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s squad last season, making 35 league appearances, 17 of them as a starter, scoring eight goals and registering five assists.

Cody Gakpo's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.5 Expected assisted goals 0.9 Minutes played 307

Liverpool, who will now face Brighton in the Premier League, are aiming to return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

The 3-2 victory over the Seagulls saw Slot's side matched with Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, which are scheduled for the week of 16 December.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-10-24.